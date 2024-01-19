Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have a "growing chance" of making a bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher during the 2024 winter transfer window at Hotspur Way.

Ange Postecoglou has been interested in the 23-year-old since the summer of 2023 and have not given up on signing him, despite the complexity of the deal.

Spurs must determine Chelsea's willingness to sell before making a bid, but the Lilywhites are surprised that speculation over Gallagher's future has continued.

Tottenham Hotspur may have a “growing chance” of being able to make a bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher during the 2024 winter window, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Hotspur Way.

Spurs have already dipped into the market this month as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his side and give himself the best chance of securing the Lilywhites’ place in the 2024/25 Champions League.

The north London side have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and have ensured their progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup. Gallagher has established himself as a regular for Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea side this term, and any deal between the two clubs from the capital could prove difficult.

Tottenham still interested in Gallagher deal this winter

Tottenham have held an interest in signing Gallagher since the end of the 2023 summer transfer window, with Spurs understood to have the principles of a deal in place for his arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, Chelsea pulled the plug on any potential deal, given his impressive showings at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

Football Insider reports that Tottenham are continuing to work on a deal to sign Gallagher before the winter transfer window closes on 1st February. It’s believed that the Lilywhites haven’t given up hope of signing the 23-year-old, who has often been named Chelsea captain on several occasions this term.

Sources close to the club have described the transfer as a “complex deal”, with the north London outfit facing a lot of work to get it over the line. However, Chelsea could be tempted to sell Gallagher, dubbed "sensational" by Felix Johnston, given it would count as pure profit and significantly boost their standing within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

On 10th January, The Independent reported that any deal to sign the England international could cost up to £50m. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (17th January) that Postecoglou “really appreciates” Gallagher but is unaware of any direct negotiations between Tottenham and Chelsea.

Conor Gallagher - FBref stats compared to midfielders across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Progressive carries 2.12 78 Successful take-ons 1.14 73 Touches (attacking penalty area) 2.64 89 Tackles 2.57 81 Blocks 1.95 96 All statistics according to FBref, correct as of 17-01-24

Dean Jones - Tottenham ‘need to test the water’ over Gallagher signing

Jones says that Tottenham must “test the water” to find out whether there’s any point spending time on making a bid for Gallagher’s services. The transfer insider also claims that Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy are “surprised” at how speculation over the midfielder’s future has been allowed to continue, having entered the final 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Tottenham need to test the waters first to discover whether it's even worth making a bid. I don't think Tottenham will make a bid unless they understand that Chelsea are open-minded about selling him. We’re now getting into the late stages of the transfer window, and this was the point at which Tottenham would always find out just how much intent there was for Chelsea to sell. “Tottenham are surprised that this one has been able to linger on. They thought a contract would be signed by now, and he’d be out of reach. But it hasn't happened, and because of that, I think there is a growing chance that they will go and put a bid in for Gallagher. But we should understand that if that bid goes in, it means that there have been intermediaries testing it out to see whether he is gettable.”

Tottenham have already dipped into the 2024 winter transfer market twice this month, having secured the loan signing of RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and the permanent addition of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin. Therefore, Spurs may have to offload before adding more players to the squad to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

According to Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold, Tottenham are not looking to make a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan at this time. The 28-year-old has frequently been linked with a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Phillips is desperate to get minutes under his belt ahead of England’s EURO 2024 campaign, which gets underway in Germany in June. However, Gold claims that Tottenham have a ‘plethora’ of options who can play the defensive midfield role Phillips occupies and it would make little sense for the former Leeds United star to drop City’s bench for Spurs’.

Tottenham return to action on 26th January when they host Man City in the FA Cup Fourth Round, hoping to maintain their impressive record against the Sky Blues at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Lilywhites then conclude January when they welcome inter-city rivals Brentford to north London in a Premier League clash on the 31st.