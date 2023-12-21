Highlights Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington faces stiff competition for a first-team spot, with other players potentially ahead of him in the pecking order at Hotspur Way.

The 18-year-old has been a regular feature on Ange Postecoglou's bench but is yet to make his senior debut for Spurs.

Tottenham could be in the market for another centre-back in 2024, with OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo being discussed at Hotspur Way.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Dorrington may have other people ahead of him in the pecking order during the 2023/24 season, as journalist Paul Brown evaluates the centre-back’s chances of a route into the first team at Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has named the defender on his substitutes bench several times during the campaign's first half but has yet to hand him any minutes of senior football.

Tottenham have endured an injury crisis at times this season but haven’t called upon the services of Dorrington, which could hint that he remains some way off first-team level. The Lilywhites hope to push for qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League campaign.

Dorrington’s opportunities at Tottenham

Dorrington joined the Tottenham academy at 13, having been a youth product of Cockfosters, a nearby football club in London. The centre-back signed a scholarship contract with the Lilywhites in 2021 and was promoted to the U19 and U21 sides before being made captain of the latter.

The defender is also an England youth international, working his way up to the U19 side. The powerful defender penned a fresh three-year contract with Spurs in June, having played his part in the U17 and U18 sides’ success in the Premier League Cup.

Dorrington’s impressive form earned him a call-up to the matchday squad by Postecoglou for Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers in November. However, he was unable to earn his senior debut. The U21 captain is yet to appear for Postecoglou’s side but has become a regular feature on the bench, hinting that he could be closer to getting a run out in the Premier League.

However, circumstances could ensure that Dorrington is fast-tracked into the first team at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Eric Dier’s recent addition to the injury list means that the London-born starlet remains the only centre-back cover to Cristian Romero and Ben Davies.

The former is just one yellow card away from receiving a one-match suspension, having picked up four bookings already during the 2023/24 season. Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips are currently unavailable for Tottenham, meaning that Dorrington could sense his first-team opportunity approaching.

In October, Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Dorrington was ‘standing out’ behind the scenes, having been name-dropped by Postecoglou as a talented prospect. Therefore, the teenager may feel that he is on the verge of his senior debut at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a packed winter schedule upon us.

Alfie Dorrington - Career stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham U18 46 1 1 Tottenham U21 24 0 1 England U19 5 0 0 Tottenham YL 5 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Paul Brown on Alfie Dorrington

Despite Postecoglou mentioning Dorrington several times, Brown claims that there are other people ahead of him to cover that centre-back role. The journalist also claims that “a couple of younger guys might be one step closer” to the first team. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“Postecoglou has mentioned Dorrington several times, but other people are ahead of him. It has been good to see him on the bench, and I think that's vital for young players to see a route into the team. A couple of younger guys might be one step closer than he is. But it is good to see him getting a look in, and I think Postecoglou knows that Spurs want to promote some youngsters if they can. So, I think it's good that he's been included.”

Tottenham transfer news on Jean-Clair Todibo

With Tottenham experiencing an injury crisis at centre-back, Postecoglou could turn to the 2024 winter transfer market to bolster his options at the heart of defence. According to Football.London, Spurs have discussed a potential move for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

Having lost van de Ven to a hamstring injury, Tottenham could prioritise bolstering their backline to avoid fielding inexperienced players in crunch Premier League clashes. The same report claims that Todibo has several attributes that would make him a suitable option for Postecoglou’s side, including turning defence into attack due to his carrying and passing abilities.

At 23, the France international still has plenty to offer and may feel that moving to the Premier League is the next natural progression to becoming one of the world’s leading centre-backs. Football.London also states that Tottenham have continued to show interest in Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo after considering a move for him during the 2023 summer transfer market.

Spurs host Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 23rd December, looking to put Sean Dyche’s side’s four-match Premier League winning streak to an end. Tottenham then face a tough test at the Amex Stadium when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion on 28th December before closing out 2023 by welcoming AFC Bournemouth to north London on New Year’s Eve.