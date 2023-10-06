Highlights A £35m star is flourishing under the guidance of Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou.

The international initially struggled to adapt to life at Hotspur Way but has now hit his stride.

Spurs travel to Luton Town in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is finally beginning to look like the “complete package” at Hotspur Way, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with his thoughts on a potentially concerning imminent development.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a positive start to life in the dugout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham news – Yves Bissouma

Tottenham thought they had secured a coup when they captured the £35m signing of Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion during the summer of 2022. The Mali international had put in several impressive displays at the Amex Stadium and earned himself a move to Hotspur Way, with just a year remaining on his deal on the south coast. However, the 2022/23 campaign was a calamity for Tottenham and Bissouma, as the Lilywhites failed to secure European football, having finished eighth in the Premier League.

Spurs relieved head coach Antonio Conte of his duties heading into the final stretch of the season after the Italian launched an explosive rant against his team after sacrificing a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at basement club Southampton. Bissouma could only watch as he played in just 1,272 minutes of action across 28 appearances, as former club Brighton surged to an impressive sixth-place finish, securing qualification for this season’s Europa League group stage.

However, following Postecoglou’s appointment this summer, Bissouma has been handed a role in the Australian’s midfield, with Spurs sitting second in the Premier League table before this weekend’s games. In August, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old has been “reborn” under Tottenham’s new management and is showing the kind of form that initially earned him a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Speaking about how he’s revitalised Bissouma, Postecoglou told talkSPORT’s White and Jordan show:

“I was lucky because Biss [Bissouma] was here from the first day I arrived. Many of the boys were playing international football, and I kind of grabbed him. The way he was training... at the time, the first three or four sessions, we mainly had young guys. I said 'You can be a leader in this group'. I already knew of his ability, and the way he was training, I could see he got a lift with that.”

Yves Bissouma - vs current Tottenham 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.35 3rd Shots per game 1.9 6th Pass success rate 91.6% 6th Tackles per game 3.6 1st Interceptions per game 1.9 1st Clearances per game 1.9 5th Dribbles per game 2.3 1st Fouled per game 2 2nd Average passes per game 76.7 1st All stats according to WhoScored

It would be a miss to lose Bissouma to suspension – Paul Brown

Brown says that Bissouma has been given an important role in the team and has grown into it, having struggled to transfer his form from Brighton into last season. However, the journalist suggests that the midfielder would be a miss if suspended, sitting only one yellow card away from a one-match ban.

“He's been given an important role in the team. I think he's grown into it and is starting to look like the complete package now and the kind of player they thought they were buying. It hasn't worked out for him until this season. So, the hope is that he can keep this form going and show Spurs that he is the player they thought they were getting. “It would be a miss to lose him if he gets banned for too many bookings. But I'm sure Spurs would survive. It wouldn't be a disaster. I expect him to go from strength to strength and get even better this season.”

Read More: Premier League could be forced to replay Spurs vs Liverpool, says leading sports lawyer

Tottenham midfield targets

Though Bissouma is enjoying an exceptional campaign thus far, Tottenham are scouring the market for reinforcements ahead of the winter transfer window, which opens on 1st January. According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are one of several Premier League clubs scouting Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton. The 19-year-old has established himself as a Championship regular in Rovers’ midfield and has also attracted the interest of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that Tottenham are planning a January swoop for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. However, the 23-year-old is happy at Stamford Bridge, having been handed the captain’s armband by Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks.

What next for Tottenham and Bissouma?

After last weekend’s controversial late victory over Liverpool, Tottenham hope the task is not quite as complex when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off. The Hatters will be reeling after failing to follow up their famous 2-1 triumph at Everton with a positive result, having lost 2-1 at home to Burnley on Tuesday evening.

Spurs then pause for the season’s second international break before they return to action by welcoming Fulham to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 23rd October.