Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma could be “reignited” under the management of Ange Postecoglou at Hotspur Way, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Spurs man couldn’t produce his best form during his debut season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham news – Yves Bissouma

Having signed from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £25m plus add-ons last summer, there were high expectations of Bissouma after stepping up to a big six outfit.

Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, an underwhelming season with a lack of appearances followed.

Spurs failed to win a trophy and finished 8th in the Premier League, missing out on a spot in European competition this season, with Bissouma spending most of the campaign on the sidelines.

However, with Postecoglou appointed as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor this summer, the £86,000 per-week earner will hope to be given the opportunity of a fresh start in north London.

Bridge had urged Conte to play Bissouma ahead of a clash with former club Brighton last October in an interview with GIVEMESPORT before the midfielder started in a 2-0 victory at the Amex Stadium.

And the Sky Sports reporter has suggested that Bissouma could have a “really good second season at Spurs” as he looks to put a disappointing first campaign with the Lilywhites behind him.

What has Bridge said about Tottenham and Bissouma?

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Yves Bissouma could have a really good second season at Spurs. He didn't have a great one last year. But he was fantastic in the last couple of games.

‘I'm talking about a lot of players needing to come in. But there could be the odd one that gets reignited under Postecoglou.”

How did Bissouma perform at Tottenham last season?

Bissouma, once dubbed a “monster” by journalist Aaron Stokes, would have hoped to have become an integral part of the Tottenham side last season but found himself used as a reserve throughout the campaign.

The 22-cap Mail international played in 29% of available Premier League minutes last term, scoring no goals or registering as much as a singular assist across his 23 top-flight outings.

Unsurprisingly, Bissouma was ranked as the lowest-performing player in the Tottenham squad to have played over 1000 minutes of football in the league, achieving an average WhoScored rating of 6.29 for the season.

But the 6 foot star does compare favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 3% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for pass success rate (90.8%) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, there is evidence to suggest that Bissouma can make his mark at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this term, and it’s up to Postecoglou to bring the best out of the midfielder’s game as the duo look to work together during pre-season.