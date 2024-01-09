Highlights Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier could leave Hotspur Way this month, having agreed upon terms until 2025 with Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old could join the Bundesliga giants for less than £4.3m during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Spurs may be open to the sale as they would otherwise lose Dier for free in the summer, and the funds generated could be used to strengthen the squad for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a deal until the summer of 2025, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest internal update on a potential sale at Hotspur Way.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has been reluctant to use the versatile centre-back throughout the 2023/24 campaign, and a 2024 winter transfer window departure could now be on the cards.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a positive start to the season. They will be keen to bolster their options across the squad to enhance their chances of securing qualification for the 2024/25 Champions League. However, they may have to sanction the sales of some of their more experienced assets to generate funds to bring in further additions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dier set for Tottenham exit in 2024

With Dier’s contract at Tottenham expiring in six months, the defender’s spell in north London looks to be reaching its conclusion. Postecoglou has frozen the 29-year-old out of the side at Hotspur Way, with the former England international only coming into the side in the event of an injury crisis.

Tottenham’s signing of Micky van de Ven during the 2023 summer transfer window, alongside the exceptional form of one-time World Cup winner Cristian Romero, has ensured that Dier’s time at Tottenham looks to be coming to a close. However, hope at remaining at the top of the European game is not lost for Dier.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the defender has reached a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich on a contract that will last until the summer of 2025. Dier has spoken to head coach Thomas Tuchel, who plans to use him as a centre-back and in a defensive midfield role at the Allianz Arena. The same reporter also claims that a transfer would cost less than €5m (£4.3m), with a fee coming as a boost to Tottenham, who may have resigned themselves to losing Dier for free in the summer.

The writing for the former Sporting CP star has been on the wall for some time. In November 2023, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Dier would have been ‘baffled’ at Postecoglou’s decision to play Emerson Royal in an unfamiliar centre-back role in a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa that month. The Cheltenham-born star has made just four Premier League appearances for Spurs during the 2023/24 campaign, and a January departure shouldn’t be considered a shock.

Eric Dier - stats comparison with current 2023/24 Tottenham Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.20 20th Aerial duels won per 90 mins 0.8 =8th Tackles per 90 mins 0.5 20th Interceptions per 90 mins 0.5 =9th Clearances per 90 mins 3 2nd Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 09-01-24

Fabrizio Romano: Dier has 'agreement' in place with Bayern Munich

Romano claims that Dier’s potential move to Bayern Munich is in the German side’s hands, with the Bundesliga club weighing up whether to activate a deal with Tottenham. The Italian journalist reveals that Tuchel was keen on signing the experienced defender during the 2023 summer transfer window. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Tuchel already wanted Dier in August, and in that case, the problem was that, from what I'm hearing, Dier wanted a three-year contract at Bayern, and they didn't want that kind of long contract. Now, the agreement until 2025 is done, so it depends on whether Bayern want to activate and complete the deal with Tottenham or not. So, Dier is waiting. Tottenham are also open to that possibility because they would lose the player for free in the summer, so making some money now could be positive for Tottenham, but again, it depends on Bayern.”

Tottenham transfer news, including Radu Dragusin latest

With Postecoglou’s side sitting just one point and place behind a spot in the top-four, qualification for next season’s Champions League is still a realistic possibility. Therefore, the Australian head coach will hope chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to back him during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Tottenham’s pursuit of Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin has stepped up, with Romano confirming that the Lilywhites have sent an offer of a €25m (£21.5m) fixed fee plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons to the Serie A outfit. The deal would also include Djed Spence moving to the Italian club on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

However, the transfer expert claims the saga has taken another twist, with Bayern sending Genoa a formal bid in an attempt to hijack a deal for the Romania international. Spurs remain confident of completing a deal as they had previously agreed upon terms with Dragusin, though the decision now lies in the hands of the player.

Tottenham return to Premier League action on 14th January when they take on Manchester United at Old Trafford, hoping to build on their 2-0 success when the two sides met earlier in the season. The Lilywhites then welcome United’s inter-city rivals Manchester City to Hotspur Way on the weekend commencing 27th January in the FA Cup Fourth Round. Spurs are set to close the month out with the visit of Brentford to the north of the capital on 31st January.