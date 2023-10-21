Highlights Despite losing Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur has shown immense signs of improvement and has been the best-performing team in the Premier League with their summer signings making an instant impact.

There have been rumors of a potential takeover by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, but journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that no discussions have been held between Sheikh Jassim and Tottenham regarding a takeover. He suggests that Sheikh Jassim's desire to buy a club is mainly focused on Manchester United.

In the January transfer window, Spurs are unlikely to sign a striker but are prioritizing another central defender. They are looking to renew their interest in Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, who could be available on the cheap as he is in the final 12 months of his contract.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly being targeted for a takeover by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani after his failed attempt to buy Manchester United, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on whether any early discussions have been held.

Despite an excellent start to the season, Spurs fans certainly wouldn't say no to further investment. Daniel Levy's decisions at Hotspur Way have come under scrutiny from many supporters, and there have been reports that Sheikh Jassim is plotting to buy the north London club.

Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed an impressive start to the season

It was a tricky summer transfer window for Spurs after they lost their talisman Harry Kane, who departed to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich for a fee of £100m. Spurs fans may have been worried for their future after losing such an influential player, but their managerial appointment has meant they've not only coped without Kane, but have shown immense signs of improvement.

The north London club were top of the Premier League heading into the international break and the signings they brought in during the summer transfer window have made an instant impact.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk) Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central) Undisclosed Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) £47.5m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

The likes of Micky van de Ven and James Maddison have slotted into Postecoglou's side and instantly become key figures, and they've undoubtedly been the best-performing team in the Premier League, as the table suggests. However, if they want to continue this form and push to win the title at the end of the season, further investment may be necessary.

Despite the excellent start to the campaign, journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the jury is still out on Postecoglou. It could be too early to call them genuine title contenders, but if they secure external investment and further improve their playing squad, could they have a chance?

According to the Mirror, after failing to secure a deal with Manchester United to take over the club, Sheikh Jassim could now turn his attention to Spurs. The report claims that Levy has previously met with Qatari-based groups in order to secure further investment, but a deal hasn't materialised as of yet.

Jacobs has suggested that he's been told that at this stage, no discussions have been held between Sheikh Jassim and Tottenham regarding a takeover. The journalist adds that sources have indicated that Sheikh Jassim only wanted to buy Manchester United, meaning he's not desperate to find another Premier League side to invest in. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"There's been links with Spurs and Inter. And again, I'm told that at this stage, there's been no discussions for either of those clubs either. So there's no guarantee that Sheikh Jassim has a burning hole in his pocket to buy a football club. Sources indicate that this was about Manchester United, rather than finding a club, and if Qatar therefore are to invest in another big club, through whatever means, I'm not convinced that it will be specifically Nine Two Foundation and Sheikh Jassim."

Back in April, per talkSPORT, Spurs fans held protests against their owners ENIC and Levy ahead of their clash with Man United last season. Those supporters called for ENIC to sell up and for Levy to depart. Fans might be a little quieter this term after an impressive start, but they won't be forgetting the lengthy run the club has gone without winning a trophy.

Spurs' January transfer window plans

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are unlikely to sign a striker during the January transfer window, and a priority could be to bring in another central defender. One player who has been linked with a move to Hotspur Way is Bournemouth centre-back Lloyd Kelly.

As per Football.London, Spurs are set to renew their interest in Kelly after they saw a £20m bid rejected in the summer transfer window. Although they might be expected to be forced to up their offer in order to prise him away from the Cherries, the 25-year-old is now in the final 12 months of his deal at the club, so he could be available on the cheap.