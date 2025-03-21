Tottenham Hotspur being taken over by a Qatari group is now one of the most likely options, finance expert Dan Plumley has told Tottenham Hotspur News.

Spurs have been linked with a takeover many times in recent years, with Amanda Staveley revealing her interest after leaving Newcastle United.

After failing with a takeover of Manchester United, Sheikh Jassim is another name that has been linked with Tottenham, while reports last month suggested that a separate group of Qatari investors are interested and ready to keep Daniel Levy if they are successful.

Tottenham Fans Are Not Happy With ENIC

A large protest was held last month against Spurs' owners

ENIC have been in charge at Tottenham since December 2000, with Joe Lewis and chairman Daniel Levy two key names of the organisation.

While Tottenham fans can't complain about the infrastructure of the club given they have one of the best stadiums in Europe, results and success on the pitch haven't matched it.

Spurs haven't won a trophy since the 2008 Carabao Cup final, and how the team is performing this season hasn't helped either with Ange Postecoglou's men struggling in the lower reaches of the Premier League table as we approach April.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham Hotspur have lost 15 of their 29 Premier League matches this season and lie 14th in the table.

A Tottenham fan group held a protest before the match against Manchester United last month, with more than 1,000 attending who made their feelings known to Lewis and Levy with banners and chants as they hope to secure new owners.

Levy and Lewis are renowned tough negotiators and asked if takeover negotiations for any interested parties would likely be difficult, Plumley told Tottenham Hotspur News:

“I think that’s a fair assumption, we’ve seen that in the past with Spurs, haven’t we? “I’m led to believe that the Qatar deal is probably one of the more likely ones, but we know there have been others looking at them. I think, as always, it comes down to valuation and negotiation. “Given everything that Spurs have done off the pitch in recent years – the new stadium, the NFL deal and the F1 deal, and everything we spoke about – you are going to be holding out for the ultimate top end of your price range."

Sheikh Jassim Had Three-Day Plan to Fix Manchester United

It was called 'Project Ruby'

With financial cuts and things on the pitch not improving, some Manchester United fans may wish that Sheikh Jassim was successful with his takeover bid rather than Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Mail reported late in 2024 that Jassim had a plan to transform United in just three days, which included building a new stadium in double quick time, hiring staff rather than firing them and ensuring the club had no further debt.

While Tottenham don't need a new stadium, the clear investment that Qatari bidders could bring on and off the pitch is surely an attractive proposition.

