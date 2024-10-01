Tottenham Hotspur star Timo Werner will get the chance to give himself a confidence boost as he is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up when Ange Postecoglou's side face Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Germany international struggled against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup last month, so he was an unexpected starter at Manchester United on Sunday when Heung-min Son was ruled out with an injury.

However, his inclusion allowed Spurs to play as close as possible to the system they had been planning to employ for the fixture, and he had been hoping for the chance to turn around his tough start to the season.

Werner Remains Important Squad Member

German set for chance to open goalscoring account for season

Werner joined Tottenham on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig during the summer, and the north Londoners have the option to sign him permanently for less than £9million at the end of that period.

That seems unlikely right now, but sources are indicating that the 28-year-old remains an important player for the squad and that there is still strong belief in him fulfilling a vital role this season.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou has always viewed Werner as a squad player rather than a standout option for the best XI, and it remains the case that he trusts him.

Timo Werner's club-by-club statistics during his senior career Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off RB Leipzig 213 113 47 14 0 Stuttgart 103 14 11 4 0 Chelsea 89 23 17 4 0 Tottenham Hotspur 20 2 3 1 0 Statistics correct as of 01/10/2024

A couple of missed opportunities during the convincing 3-0 win at Old Trafford took the gloss off an otherwise good performance from Werner, but now it is expected he will get another run out against Ferencvaros and a chance to open his goalscoring account for the season.

He has played a total of 208 minutes across six matches this season and is yet to record a goal or assist, but the trip to Hungary is seen as an opportunity to help him break through for the 2024/25 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timo Werner boasted 71 per cent pass accuracy, registered two shots and completed as many dribbles during Tottenham Hotspur's win against Manchester United last weekend

Werner Retains Trust of Spurs Teammates

Solanke also in contention to keep starting berth on Thursday

From a team perspective, Werner has the trust of his Lilywhites teammates, sources indicate, but there is now a drive for him to work on his confidence to return to his old goalscoring ways.

Hungarian side Ferencvaros provide a good opportunity for Postecoglou to field him again and further appearances will then depend on the return to fitness of Son but also how he is performing and improving.

Postecoglou may also be tempted to field Dominic Solanke again in the Europa League as he bids to keep up his sharpness. The former Bournemouth man has found the net in successive Premier League games for Spurs and also scored in their opening Europa League match against Qarabag.

Sources believe he is likely to start but would then be substituted early in the second half if possible, to help him rest before the clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Solanke is a crucial figure for Tottenham in setting the tone of their attack and is even more important in terms of a goalscoring presence if Son misses more game time.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored