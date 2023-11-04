Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an internal update on the north London club's recruitment strategy and why the German international wouldn't fit into that, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Brown does add that it would be a statement signing from Spurs and there's no doubt that the experienced midfielder would be hugely beneficial to Ange Postecoglou's midfield.

Ange Postecoglou reportedly wants to sign Toni Kroos

Kroos is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, casting doubt over his future at Real Madrid. The experienced German joined the Spanish club nine years ago after making a move from Bayern Munich for a fee of £20m. In January, Kroos will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club from abroad, meaning a transfer to the Premier League could be on the cards.

The 33-year-old is yet to play in England and, as we've seen over the years, many players like to do so at some point in their career. Despite his age, Kroos has still featured regularly for Carlo Ancelotti's side, although not as often as he has in the past, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouamni battling with him for a place in the starting XI.

Toni Kroos' senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Real Madrid 430 28 92 52 1 Bayern Munich 205 24 49 27 0 Bayer Leverkusen 48 10 13 8 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It's understood that Tottenham are one of the most likely destinations for Kroos, with the north London club interested in securing his signature. The report claims that Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been sounded out by Kroos' representatives. Journalist Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that it's clear that Kroos fancies a move to the Premier League, but there's still a chance that he will sign a new deal at the Bernabeu.

A major sticking point in any deal to bring the Madrid midfielder to England could be his wages. Kroos is reportedly earning a whopping £410k-a-week at Madrid, and you'd imagine he won't be willing to take a hefty pay cut. Although he could be available on a free transfer if any interested party waits until next summer, it's hard to justify that kind of salary for an ageing player.

If we take a look at Spurs' recruitment strategy over the last year or so, the club have looked to bring in up-and-coming talents from around Europe, including Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson, and Micky van de Ven, rather than superstar names looking for their last payday.

Brown has suggested that signing Kroos would be a statement from Spurs, but it goes away from the principles Postecoglou is instilling, due to the young and hungry squad he is attempting to build. The journalist adds that Kroos is more likely to leave in the summer transfer window anyway, when his contract expires. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It isn't the sort of direction that the club have been going in in recent seasons, they've tried to build a younger, hungrier, fitter team, which I think you're seeing at the moment. This would be a big departure from that. But it would certainly be kind of a statement signing, if they were able to bring him in. I just think that it's more likely Toni Kroos leaves Real Madrid, if he leaves Real Madrid, at the end of the season, rather than in January. So I guess the onus is on Spurs really to prove that they can finish in the top four, get in the Champions League and show him that they are a club that means business."

Tottenham could have other priorities in January

With Rodrigo Bentancur returning from injury, signing a central midfielder might not be one of Spurs' priorities, especially a player who will be demanding hefty wages, like Kroos. The north London club are yet to find a replacement for Harry Kane and don't have a senior number nine on their books, so dipping into the transfer market to add an extra body in attack would be far from surprising.

Back in August, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs were exploring the possibility of signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney during the summer transfer window. With the England international returning to action in January, Postecoglou and his recruitment team could look to reignite their interest.