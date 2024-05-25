Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Evanilson after monitoring the Porto frontman's performances during the second half of the season.

Spurs are at risk of facing competition from domestic rivals Newcastle United if they up their ante in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

Evanilson has a lofty price tag as Porto are keen to hold onto their marksman as they prepare for a Primeira Liga title push next term.

Tottenham Hotspur have pinpointed Evanilson as a potential recruit as the Porto star's clinical form in the final third of the pitch has caught boss Ange Postecoglou's eye as he prepares to improve his Hotspur Way squad during the fast-approaching summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Lucas Bergvall is set to link up with Spurs in the coming weeks, having agreed an £8.5million switch from Djurgardens despite additional interest from Barcelona, the north Londoners have set their sights on drafting in further reinforcements after missing out on Champions League qualification.

Postecoglou, who led Tottenham to 21 wins during his first season in the hot-seat, is preparing to up the ante after holding internal discussions with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy over plans to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

Spurs Pinpoint Evanilson as Possible Recruit Amid Scouting Missions

North Londoners have been watching Brazilian for a number of months

Tottenham have added Evanilson to their shortlist of summer targets after gaining rave reviews when Postecoglou sent members of the scouting department to watch the frontman in action during the second half of the season, according to GMS sources, and a switch to the capital has not been ruled out.

The Brazilian averaged more than a goal every two outings throughout the campaign, thanks to finding the back of the net 24 times in 41 appearances, and that has resulted in the Lilywhites seriously contemplating whether to test Porto's resolve with a lucrative bid when the transfer window reopens.

Evanilson could prove to be a long-term replacement for Richarlison as there are ongoing doubts over whether his fellow countryman will remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being the subject of interest from the big-spending Saudi Pro League, while his arrival would also allow Heung-min Son to return to his favoured role on the left flank.

Evanilson's Primeira Liga statistics this season compared to Richarlison in the Premier League Evanilson Richarlison Shots 68 62 Ball recoveries 61 42 Shot-creating actions 57 34 Key passes 29 15 Goals 13 11 Statistics correct as of 25/05/2024

GMS sources understand that Spurs could face competition from domestic rivals Newcastle United if they decide to up the ante in their pursuit as the Magpies also made checks on the former Fluminense marksman during the early stages of 2024 before opting against looking to lure him away from Porto midway through the season.

During the Tyneside giants' bid to gain information on what it would take to strike a deal with Evanilson's current employers, they got the impression that it would take a bid in the region of £60million to tempt the Primeira Liga heavyweights into entertaining sanctioning his exit from the Estadio do Dragao in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been described as a 'complete striker' with 'electric pace' by scout Jacek Kulig, and Porto are desperate to keep him out of his suitors' clutches as they look to recover from being beaten to the Portuguese top flight title by Sporting despite his impressive goals return.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Evanilson registered seven shots during Porto's goalless draw with Rio Ave in February, which remained his highest tally in a single Primeira Liga appearance this season

Gimenez Remains Top Target for Postecoglou

Feyenoord marksman ahead of Evanilson in recruitment pecking order

Although GMS sources have been informed that Evanilson has been earmarked as a potential acquisition, Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez is still believed to be ahead of him in Postecoglou's list of priority targets as he seeks to add further firepower to his squad after finishing fifth in the Premier League.

The Mexico international got his name on the scoresheet 26 times over the course of 41 appearances throughout the season, but he will be under new management if he stays with the Eredivisie outfit after Arne Slot's decision to take over as Jurgen Klopp's successor in the Liverpool dugout.

GMS sources recently revealed that Tottenham are pressing ahead with their interest in Gimenez after identifying him as a leading target, and they are keen to discover the exact terms they need to meet if they want to succeed in persuading Feyenoord to sanction his departure.

RB Leipzig talisman Lois Openda and Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy are also ahead of Evanilson in Postecoglou's plans for the summer, but that has not stopped him being courted as the Greek-Australian tactician is desperate to ensure he is not left short in the centre forward position next term.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored