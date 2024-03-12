Highlights Tottenham Hotspur will look to land Nico Williams if it becomes clear that he is open to leaving Athletic Bilbao in the summer.

Spurs believe that the Spain international has a reasonable release clause and they are mulling over whether to take advantage.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is also edging towards turning Timo Werner's loan move from RB Leipzig into a permanent agreement.

Tottenham Hotspur admire Nico Williams and would be interested in luring him to Hotspur Way if they are given assurances that he is willing to walk away from boyhood club Athletic Bilbao when the summer transfer window opens for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou is already preparing to welcome a youthful talent to north London in the coming months, with Lucas Bergvall due to complete a £8.5million switch from Djurgardens after the Lilywhites fought off competition from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona a matter of hours after the winter's February 1 deadline.

But the former Celtic boss is refusing to rest on his laurels and, having seen his side boost their chances of bagging a Champions League qualification spot thanks to sealing a 4-0 victory over Aston Villa last weekend, Tottenham are preparing to splash the cash once again despite already spending more than £230million since the change in the dugout last year.

Williams Appears Open to Fresh Challenge Next Season

Spurs Could Look to Take Advantage of Release Clause

Tottenham have been given confidence that Williams is open to testing himself in new surroundings next season after making early checks on his availability and eagerness to head to the Premier League, according to GMS sources, and they are interested in securing his signature if it becomes clear that his Athletic Bilbao departure is on the cards.

The Lilywhites are intrigued by the Spain international's release clause, which is understood to stand at £43million, and it has led to the north Londoners deeming the figure it would take to put themselves in the driving seat helpful and reasonable as they prepare for other suitors to up the ante in their pursuit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Williams has grabbed the joint-second highest numbers of assists in La Liga this season, with Villarreal's Alex Baena being the only man to better his total of seven

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could make a move for Williams if Raheem Sterling leaves Stamford Bridge in the summer, while Aston Villa, Arsenal and Liverpool have also been circling despite being aware of his emotional attachment to Athletic Bilbao.

The extensive interest from the Premier League should not come as a major surprise as he has been in impressive form this season, with statistics highlighting that he has been showing more creativity in the final third than Tottenham loanee Timo Werner, and the 21-year-old has gained a fan in Postecoglou.

Nico Williams' statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Timo Werner this season Nico Williams Timo Werner Crosses 6.28 2.86 Ball recoveries 5.33 3.57 Key passes 2.06 1.43 Passes into the penalty area 1.78 1.43 Assists 0.39 0.29 Statistics correct as of 12/03/2024

Postecoglou In Line to Keep Werner on Permanent Basis

North Londoners Edging Towards Paying Pre-Agreed £15m Fee

Williams' potential arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is unlikely to have an impact on the capital club's decision over Werner's future as GMS sources understand that Postecoglou is likely to take advantage of the option to turn the Germany international's loan into a permanent agreement.

Spurs negotiated a £15million option to keep the attacker beyond the end of the season when they held discussions with parent club RB Leipzig during the early weeks of the winter transfer window, and his form since returning to London after a difficult spell with Chelsea has been eye-catching.

Werner has got his name on the scoresheet in each of his last two appearances - against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa - while he also registered assists in back-to-back clashes with Manchester United and Brentford, which will have pleased Postecoglou as he aims to keep Tottenham's push for Champions League action on track.

GMS sources are also aware that the Lilywhites have an eye on Ivan Toney's situation and could pounce if there is an opening for them to strike a deal with neighbours Brentford when the summer window rolls around.

All statistics courtesy of La Liga and FBref