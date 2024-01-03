Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are locked in discussions with Genoa after already agreeing personal terms with Radu Dragusin.

Spurs have upped the ante in their pursuit after director Johan Lange and scouts watched him in action last month.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Tottenham are edging towards reaching a compromise over a fee for the Romania international.

Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to make progress in their attempts to land Radu Dragusin 'by the end of this week', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that a significant hurdle has already been overcome as the Genoa star edges towards sealing a switch to Hotspur Way.

Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou's search for a new central defender has intensified after vice-captain Cristian Romero has been ruled out for a number of weeks due to suffering a hamstring strain during a narrow win over Everton last month.

The Argentina international has joined Micky van de Ven - who completed a £43million move from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in August - on the treatment table, leaving Tottenham with a lack of options at the heart of their backline.

Spurs agree personal terms with Dragusin

Tottenham have wasted no time in attempting to get their first winter window deal over the line as they have already agreed personal terms with Dragusin, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, having succeeded with the proposal they put on the table.

The Italian journalist suggests the Romania international - who racked up his second goal of the season as his current employers rounded off 2023 by registering a 1-1 draw with Serie A title-chasers Inter Milan - is waiting for Spurs to meet Genoa's demands before heading to north London, but the two clubs have remained in dialogue as they edge towards rubber-stamping the move.

Radu Dragusin's Genoa career in numbers Appearances 61 Goals 6 Assists 1 Yellow cards 4 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 3/1/24

Tottenham have made progress in their pursuit after respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Dragusin could be an easy deal to pull off thanks to Genoa's financial issues and the clubs having a fruitful relationship behind the scenes.

It is understood that Spurs have not been deterred by the Stadio Luigi Ferraris-based outfit slapping a £26million price tag on the centre-back, with scouts being sent to watch him in action against former employers Juventus last month.

Tottenham director Johan Lange was also in attendance for the Serie A clash, running the rule over Dragusin, but they initially opted against rushing to the negotiating table due to Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo being higher on their list of targets.

The 21-year-old's consistent performances have led to Postecoglou facing late competition for his signature as it has emerged that Barcelona sporting director Deco has set his sights on hijacking the switch to the Premier League.

Jones understands that Tottenham are increasingly confident that they will succeed in reaching an agreement over a fee with Genoa within the coming days after already overcoming the hurdle of negotiating personal terms with Dragusin.

The reputable journalist is aware that Spurs have turned their attentions towards the ex-Sampdoria man due to realising they would have to be patient in their bid to acquire Todibo, but they are hopeful of driving his £26million price tag down.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The personal terms don't seem to be a problem. That's one box that will be ticked for Tottenham. From what I'm hearing, they are now going to edge towards an expectation whereby they agree a fee, hopefully this week. "I'm not surprised to see this coming together because we revealed quite recently in interviews and columns that this was a likely scenario that would crop up. "They wanted Todibo, but that was never likely to happen in a quick manner. Tottenham suspected that was the case, but they felt they had to do their due diligence and actually find out. "Dragusin has emerged as a more attainable target and would be a really good signing if they can get it pushed through. I think we'll know pretty soon whether there is a chance of there being a breakthrough in terms of a fee. "We should see some progress on it by the end of this week. Tottenham are looking for a transfer in the region of £20million to £23million. If they could get that done, it would be a fantastic deal."

Postecoglou hits roadblock in Gallagher pursuit

Tottenham are unlikely to land Conor Gallagher from London rivals Chelsea as financial limitations will result in them being unable to meet his price tag, according to FootballTransfers, but they may revisit the deal at the end of the season.

The report suggests the England international - who has worn the Blues' captain's armband regularly this season - will only be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge if an admirer puts a bid worth in the region of £60million on the table, and Spurs would be at risk of breaching spending regulations if they reach that figure.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gallagher is being targeted by a number of clubs while there is uncertainty surrounding his Chelsea future, with the likes of Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United joining Tottenham in keeping tabs.

It has emerged that the west Londoners are willing to listen to offers for the central midfielder as they aim to raise funds to bolster their own squad during the remainder of the January window, giving his suitors hope of striking a deal in the coming weeks.

Gallagher has entered the final 18 months of his £50,000-per-week contract, and there is no sign of fresh terms being discussed behind the scenes, resulting in those who can afford Chelsea's demands noticing an opportunity to pounce.