Tottenham Hotspur are ahead of West Ham United and Fulham in the race to sign Santiago Gimenez as a move to Hotspur Way is 'a lot more plausible', and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the fee Feyenoord will demand for their sought-after talisman.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has made a record-breaking start to his reign, becoming the first manager to pick up 26 points from his first 10 games in the Premier League, and it has resulted in supporters dreaming of a potential title push.

But, having sold first-choice striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in a £100million deal just days before the campaign got underway, the former Celtic chief has set his sights on securing additional firepower during the fast-approaching January window.

Gimenez has widespread interest amid prolific form

Tottenham and La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid are the frontrunners to sign Gimenez, his consultant Morris Pagniello has said in an interview with Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, but there are plenty of clubs circling ahead of the transfer market reopening at the turn of the year.

The report suggests Inter Milan, AC Milan, Lazio and Napoli are also interested in luring the striker, who went into Feyenoord's clash with RKC Waalwijk on Saturday having scored 15 goals and registered a further three assists in just 12 appearances this season, to Serie A.

It is understood that Inter have attempted to steal a march on their Italian rivals by requesting more information on what it would take to persuade Gimenez to head to the San Siro, but his price tag is expected to be a major stumbling block to overcome.

Santiago Gimenez's season-by-season senior club career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2017/18 1 0 0 0 0 2018/19 0 0 0 0 0 2019/20 14 2 1 3 0 2020/21 43 6 8 6 0 2021/22 42 8 2 7 1 2022/23 50 28 3 4 1 2023/24 12 15 3 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including November 3, 2023

West Ham and Fulham are also keeping tabs on the Mexico international ahead of potentially pouncing in January, although the Cottagers would have to shatter their transfer record in order to get the deal over the line as Feyenoord are adamant that they are not interested in sanctioning his departure midway through the campaign.

Barcelona are further admirers of Gimenez, with the reigning La Liga champions sending scouts to watch him in action and their interest intensifying due to his prolific form reminding them of former Nou Camp favourite Luis Suarez.

But Feyenoord are in a strong negotiating position and can set lofty demands as the former Cruz Azul man's contract, which is worth slightly more than £20,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2027.

Jones understands that Tottenham's impressive start to the campaign means they are a more likely destination than West Ham or Fulham as Gimenez, who has been described as 'out of this world', has ambitions of remaining in the Champions League.

However, the respected journalist is aware that Feyenoord will not entertain allowing the 22-year-old to embark on a fresh challenge unless a bid worth close to £60million is put on the table, while competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona means Postecoglou is facing an uphill task in his pursuit.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Santiago Gimenez is causing all sorts of fuss at the moment, and a lot of recruitment teams across the Premier League are tracking his situation. From what I have been able to gather so far, a move to Tottenham would be a lot more plausible than a move to West Ham or Fulham because this is a player that is already used to the Champions League and feels he has a place at the very top of the game. "But there are big teams that Spurs are also going to have to win over if they make their interest firm, including Real Madrid. I’m told they are more likely than Barcelona as a landing spot at this moment and, when we start talking about these sorts of things, it’s pretty clear why a club like Fulham might have their work cut out to sign him. "He’s also going to cost big money - I think somewhere towards £60million. But Feyenoord don’t even want to talk about that until the season is over."

Tottenham in talks over renegotiating fee for £100k-a-week star

Everton are in discussions with Tottenham after setting their sights on renegotiating a £10million appearance clause which was written into the deal that took Dele Alli to Goodison Park, according to the Telegraph, as the creative midfielder looks to get his career back on track.

The report suggests the Toffees are hoping to restructure the agreement as they would be due to pay an eight-figure sum if the 37-cap England international, whose £100,000-per-week contract is due to expire next summer, makes another seven appearances.

It comes after A View From The Bullens podcast presenter Benj Winstanley recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton cannot afford to pay a fee for Dele due to their precarious financial situation, meaning he is currently facing up to the prospect of being unable to break into boss Sean Dyche's plans.

The 27-year-old headed to Merseyside in a deal which would see the Toffees fork out £10million after making 20 appearances, while the deal could rise to £30million if team and individual-related add-ons are triggered during his time on the club's books.

Dele remains a favourite within the Tottenham fanbase, having scored 67 goals and provided a further 61 assists for his teammates over the course of a 269-game career in north London.