Tottenham Hotspur have been dealing with the pain of rejection for most of the winter transfer window, but recruitment chiefs are aiming to repair any damage to their ego ahead of Monday's 11pm deadline.

It has been a tough time on the pitch as results have seen Spurs head towards the Premier League’s relegation zone while boss Ange Postecoglou has been trying to come to terms with a lengthy injury list.

His job security has become slightly uncertain but ahead of a crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool and an FA Cup tie with Aston Villa, the north Londoners are finally on the verge of transfer activity that can supply some relief.

Danso Move Came After Scouting Teammates

North Londoners also looked at acquiring Khusanov and Diouf

Tottenham's top targets coming into the month included defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Patrick Dorgu, but they have ended up at Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.

Spurs have also tried to add to their attacking options, but Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel both listened to proposals and then knocked them back.

GIVEMESPORT sources stated that acquiring a defender had been pinpointed as a top priority ahead of the transfer window reopening for business. On Sunday, days after Radu Dragusin became the latest centre-back to head for the medical room, they completed the signing of Kevin Danso from Lens.

Interestingly, the Ligue 1 outfit has been a consistent target for Spurs scouts in recent months, but primarily it had been to check out Khusanov as well as midfielder Andy Diouf.

The chance to hijack a Wolverhampton Wanderers deal for Danso was a good market opportunity for Tottenham, and he was a player they had a good understanding of, so it was not completely out of the blue.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Danso won five aerial duels and made three clearances during his final Ligue 1 appearance for Lens against Le Havre last month

Levy Must Alter Plans for Expensive Business

Chairman pushing to land Dibling and Gomes in summer

Spurs need the depth that latest arrival Danso will supply but must now consider how to move further forward. How much further their budget can stretch remains to be seen.

Tottenham have signed Danso for over £20million and also completed a deal for goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky for £12.5million last month. Their budget for this transfer window was always going to be limited, so completing any major deals beyond this moment would mean Daniel Levy is digging deeper than he had planned.

The Spurs chairman has tried to push for other business and has both Southampton's Tyler Dibling and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes in sight as players for the long-term, with offers for the summer being worked upon.

The north Londoners will continue remaining open-minded about possibilities - potentially for the frontline - and will carry on weighing up short-term options ahead of the fast-approaching 11pm deadline on Monday.

