Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are desperate to sanction the permanent departures of Giovani Lo Celso and Emerson Royal in an attempt to recoup enough cash to make three more signings.

Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon and Bryan Gil have also been put on the market by Spurs as the transfer deadline edges closer.

Brazil international Richarlison has been made available as Tottenham look to reclaim the vast majority of their investment.

Tottenham Hotspur will turn their sights towards attempting to sell Giovani Lo Celso, Emerson Royal, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Bryan Gil and Richarlison after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completes his Hotspur Way departure by joining Ligue 1 giants Marseille, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have been busy strengthening their squad ahead of Greek-Australian tactician Ange Postecoglou's second season at the helm, with Archie Gray sealing a switch worth up to £30million after impressing in a Leeds United shirt, while a fresh loan deal has seen Timo Werner make a quickfire return from RB Leipzig.

Lucas Bergvall has also arrived at Tottenham, having snubbed the opportunity to join Barcelona, but technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy are aiming to oversee exits in the coming weeks as outgoings will result in the budget growing as the August 30 deadline nears.

Spurs Eager to Find Destinations for Lo Celso and Emerson

Postecoglou wants to secure cash to make three more signings

Tottenham will focus on seeking buyers for £177,000-per-week duo Lo Celso and Emerson after Hojbjerg's exit is rubber-stamped, according to GMS sources, as Postecoglou is desperate to streamline his squad and boost his chances of having enough cash to bring in three further fresh faces over the course of the next month.

Spurs have allowed their Denmark international to join Marseille, with them set to recoup up to £11.7million after the defensive midfielder made it clear that he was not entertaining the possibility of penning a new contract, but the capital club are keen for his departure to be the beginning of a mass exodus.

GMS sources have been informed that Aston Villa is a potential destination for Lo Celso, who has struggled to leapfrog James Maddison in the pecking order, but a deal is not advanced despite the Midlands outfit showing interest since qualifying for the upcoming campaign's Champions League.

Giovani Lo Celso's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to James Maddison Giovani Lo Celso James Maddison Shot-creating actions 3.97 5.40 Key passes 1.90 2.54 Shots 1.56 2.73 Shots on target 0.40 0.92 Assists 0.14 0.25 Goals 0.08 0.29 Statistics correct as of 22/07/2024

Although Spurs forked out a considerable sum for the Argentina international, having parted with £27.3million to strike a permanent agreement with Real Betis after already paying £15million to secure his services on loan, Postecoglou is eager to cash in as the creative midfielder has found it difficult to produce his best form on a regular basis.

Emerson is proving to be tricky to budge because of the figures surrounding a potential summer move, GMS sources have learned, and that resulted in a switch to Italian heavyweights AC Milan failing to go through after the Brazilian initially appeared set to embark on a fresh challenge at the San Siro.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emerson Royal has made 101 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur, contributing four goals and two assists along the way

Spence, Reguilon and Gil Put on Market

North Londoners also willing to offload Richarlison

GMS sources have been told that Spence, Reguilon and Gil are up for grabs on the right terms, with the latter wanting to complete a permanent exit after struggling to break into the forefront of Tottenham's plans since heading to north London in a £21.6million deal which saw Erik Lamela also head in the opposite direction to Sevilla.

The winger is hopeful of a suitor heading to the negotiating table this week as he remains desperate to have his future cleared up ahead of the new campaign getting underway, but it remains unclear whether returning to his former employers is a genuine option after being linked with luring him back to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Although Spence has been given hope of getting his Tottenham career off the ground by securing game time during the early stages of pre-season, his long-term future remains uncertain and going on the tour of Asia would not necessarily mean that he will still be in his current surroundings when the transfer window shuts.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs ended the right-back's chances of making a permanent move to Genoa, following a productive loan spell with the Serie A outfit, by refusing to lower their £8.5million demands when his admirers were determined to reach a compromise in the region of £6million.

Related Tottenham Pre-Season Guide: Tour, Fixtures, Kick-Off Times & How to Watch Tottenham are set to travel to South Korea and Japan at the start of Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge.

Brazil international Richarlison is available for transfer if Tottenham can get the vast majority of their £60million investment back, GMS sources understand, while Reguilon is very likely to move onto pastures new after being unable to work his way into contention for game time since Postecoglou headed into the hot-seat.

Spurs would drastically improve their financial situation if they succeed in selling Lo Celso, Emerson, Spence, Reguilon, Gil and Richarlison as they are currently on contracts worth a combined £318,000-per-week, and the departures would open the door to invest in the current squad.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt