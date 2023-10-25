Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for multiple strikers ahead of the January window after losing Harry Kane earlier this year, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update on their transfer plans, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou has got a tune out of his side in the first few months of his tenure, despite losing Kane before he had even managed a competitive game. The north London club won't want to sit on their excellent start and allow themselves to be overtaken by their rivals, so further reinforcements may be necessary in January.

Spurs have coped without Harry Kane so far

Kane left Spurs during the summer transfer window to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich for a fee of £100m, per Sky Sports. The England international's contract at Hotspur Way was set to expire next summer, so Daniel Levy had to make the tough decision to cash in rather than risk him leaving on a free transfer.

As a result of Kane's departure, Spurs have been heavily linked to multiple strikers, but the Lilywhites failed to bring one in during the transfer window. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT back in August that Spurs were exploring the possibility of signing Brentford's Ivan Toney, but a move failed to materialise. The English forward is currently banned from football for breaching the FA's rules on betting, but he can return to action in January.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Spurs appreciate both Gent striker Gift Orban and Lille forward Jonathan David.

However, Postecoglou has utilised both Richarlison and Son Heung-min in a centre-forward role predominantly during his time in charge, and with the north London club sitting in first place in the Premier League, there's no doubt that it's working.

Heung-min Son vs Richarlison Tottenham Hotspur - 2023/2024 Premier League Season Richarlison Son Appearances 6(3) 9 Goals 1 7 Assists 3 0 Key passes per game 0.7 1.9 Shots per game 2.3 2.9 Average rating 6.63 7.52 All stats according to WhoScored

It won't be easy for Spurs to continue this form for the whole campaign and beat Manchester City, Arsenal, and the rest of the top sides in the Premier League, to the title, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see further reinforcements arrive through the door in January. Whether Postecoglou wants to sign an out-and-out striker or continue with his current method, remains to be seen.

Son is enjoying one of the best starts to a season we've ever seen from the South Korean forward, with his new role through the centre of attack working wonders. However, with Richarlison as Spurs' only real backup option in this position, it will only take a few injuries for the current forward dynamic to be ripped apart.

Jones has suggested that from what he is hearing, Spurs are looking for a forward player, but not specifically an out-and-out number nine. The journalist adds that Kerem Akturkoglu, who is reportedly being targeted by Postecoglou and his recruitment team, would fit the kind of mould that the club are seeking. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Well, they're trying to scout quite a few players at the moment, Tottenham, that are just capable of adding another attacking edge to their team. So, there are plenty of reports out there suggesting that they are scouting him [Kerem Akturkoglu]. It is not one that I have heard personally but it would fit with exactly what I'm being told that they are looking for. They're not looking for an out-and-out striker right now, they're looking for another player that can go in and around that frontline. So yeah, it's certainly somebody to probably look out for, especially while Galatasaray are in the Champions League."

A forward isn't the only signing Ange Postecoglou wants ahead of January

Only signing an additional forward may appear to be the obvious area in which Spurs could do with reinforcements, in order to build a complete squad capable of winning the Premier League, they will need to add quality all over the pitch. Potential outgoings may alter their transfer plans when the January window opens, but there is one position that they are reportedly looking to add another body.

Journalist Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that signing a new centre-back is Spurs' biggest priority at the start of 2024. Micky van de Ven was brought to the club in the summer, but Postecoglou clearly wants further additions at the back.