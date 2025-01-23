Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a significant boost in their bid to beat the likes of West Ham United and Manchester United to the signing of Angel Gomes as the Lille star is keen to embark on a fresh challenge at Hotspur Way instead of the London Stadium or Old Trafford, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have already bolstered their squad since the winter window opened for business, with goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky completing a £12.5million move from Slavia Prague earlier this month, but boss Ange Postecoglou is seeking further reinforcements as the February 3 deadline edges closer.

It has resulted in Tottenham being prepared to battle with West Ham, Manchester United and more suitors for Gomes' signature just a matter of months after the north Londoners shattered their transfer record by agreeing a £65million fee with Premier League rivals Bournemouth for Dominic Solanke.

Spurs Confident Gomes Wants to Seal Switch

North Londoners putting together proposal for England international

Tottenham have secured a significant boost in their bid to win the race for Gomes, according to GMS sources, as there is growing confidence that he wants to join Postecoglou's charges despite also having West Ham and Manchester United among the sides circling for his signature.

The England international has entered the final six months of a deal which allows him to pocket in the region of £11,500-per-week at Lille, resulting in him being at the centre of a tug-of-war as Premier League sides are able to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement ahead of completing the move when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are putting together a proposal for Gomes at a time when West Ham have been trying to beat them to his services, while Manchester United have stopped short of lodging an offer at this stage, allowing Postecoglou to steal a march.

The central midfielder has already had a pre-contract offer pushed in his direction by the Hammers, with head coach Graham Potter determined to make his mark after succeeding Julen Lopetegui earlier this month, but Spurs and other suitors have been given hope of a late hijack as he has not agreed terms yet.

West Ham's decision to up the ante in their pursuit has come as a significant twist as Tottenham had previously been seeing Manchester United as their biggest competition for Gomes, GMS sources have learned, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also long-term admirers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Uncertainty over Angel Gomes' long-term future has resulted in him being limited to just 637 minutes of Ligue 1 action this season

Postecoglou Struggling to Land Other Targets

Missing out on midfielder would be setback for north Londoners

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham would be frustrated to miss out on Gomes after becoming increasingly optimistic that he is interested in making the move and coming to terms with the fact it has been difficult to make progress when entering discussions over alternative targets.

The 24-year-old - who was limited to just five Premier League appearances for Manchester United after coming through the ranks at Old Trafford - has been pinpointed as an ideal acquisition as Postecoglou seeks fresh competition for the likes of Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr in the middle of the park.

Tottenham and West Ham looked into the possibility of a cut-price deal before it became clear that attempting to negotiate a pre-contract would increase their chances of pouncing, GMS sources understand, while Borussia Dortmund have made advances and Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have also been keeping tabs on Gomes' situation.

Although signing the former Boavista man as a free agent will result in Spurs not having to fork out a transfer fee, GMS sources recently revealed that he could seek a major wage increase to in the region of £150,000-per-week due to aiming to take advantage of the widespread interest.

