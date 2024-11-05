Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to keep tabs on Angel Gomes and have been boosted in their hopes of being able to persuade the Lille star to make the move to Hotspur Way as he is eager to complete a switch to the Premier League ahead of next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Dominic Solanke became Spurs' club-record signing when he sealed a £65million switch from domestic rivals Bournemouth in August, boss Ange Postecoglou will be handed further opportunities to bolster his squad during the January and summer transfer windows next year.

Technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy will oversee negotiations when Tottenham look to up the ante in the coming months, and Gomes is firmly in their sights as a potential addition despite forking out in the region of £43million when they acquired fellow central midfielders Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall ahead of the campaign getting underway.

Spurs Keeping Tabs on Gomes' Lille Situation

England international set to be available as free agent next year

Gomes is on Tottenham's radar after the north Londoners have started looking into their recruitment options ahead of next year, according to GMS sources, and they have been given hope of being able to come out on top in the race for his signature as his preference is to move to the Premier League if he embarks on a fresh challenge.

Spurs and other interested parties have sensed an opportunity to pounce as the England international is preparing to enter the final six months of his Lille deal, which allows him to pocket less than £11,500-per-week at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, and sides outside of France can attempt to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement at the turn of the year.

GMS sources have been informed that Gomes is considering his options ahead of his expected departure from his current surroundings, but his financial demands could dictate whether Tottenham are in a position to place themselves at the front of the queue for his services despite a determination to head to the Premier League.

Angel Gomes' season-by-season statistics at Lille Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 13 1 1 1 1 2023/24 45 2 10 7 0 2022/23 39 3 6 8 0 2021/22 30 3 2 3 0 Statistics correct as of 05/11/2024

Having come through the ranks at Manchester United, the 24-year-old made 10 appearances for the Red Devils before heading to Lille and enjoying an additional loan spell with Portuguese outfit Boavista, but he feels ready to make an impact in the English top flight when he becomes a free agent.

Gomes will be looking to secure a hefty pay rise and may demand in the region of £150,000-per-week when his suitors head to the negotiating table, GMS sources recently revealed, and that could prove to be a sticking point for Tottenham as they want to remain cautious when it comes to spending big on wages.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes has made 12 key passes over the course of nine Ligue 1 appearances this season

Lilywhites Facing Stiff Competition for Gomes

Two Premier League rivals among interested parties circling

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are in danger of facing stiff competition for Gomes' signature because Premier League rivals Manchester United and Aston Villa are also known to be admirers, while Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are monitoring his situation.

The Lilywhites initially wanted to bolster their options in the middle of the park during the summer, with Conor Gallagher considered before his £36million switch to Atletico Madrid and wages proved to be an issue, but they had to abandon those plans as there was no-one on the market at good value.

Tottenham want to ensure they do not overpay for targets and are desperate to refrain from leaving themselves with a bloated wage bill, GMS sources understand, which may prove problematic if Gomes is seeking a significantly higher pay package than he currently claims at Lille.

