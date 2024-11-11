Tottenham Hotspur star Archie Gray has no interest in sealing a loan move when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year as he is adamant that remaining at Hotspur Way will improve his chances of making a breakthrough under boss Ange Postecoglou in 2025, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, as they go in search of ending their lengthy wait for silverware, and that was highlighted by Dominic Solanke becoming the most expensive signing in the north Londoners' history thanks to completing a £65million switch from Bournemouth.

Gray was also among the fresh faces to join Tottenham ahead of the August deadline, with his current employers taking advantage of Leeds United's failure to win promotion from the Championship by agreeing a £30million deal, but he has found regular game time hard to come by in his new surroundings.

Gray Ready to Snub Possible Winter Departure

Summer recruit not keen on sealing quickfire move away from capital

Gray does not want to leave Tottenham during the fast-approaching winter transfer window, according to GMS sources, even though there is a serious possibility of his opportunities becoming even more limited if the amount of fixture congestion eases during the second half of the campaign.

The central midfielder, who is also capable of being deployed in defence, committed his long-term future to Spurs by penning a £75,000-per-week contract which has tied him down to the north Londoners until 2030 when he completed a move from boyhood club Leeds during the summer.

Although Gray has struggled to work his way into the forefront of Postecoglou's plans since his arrival, GMS sources have been informed that he is not prepared to consider a temporary departure as he wants to continue immersing himself in life at Tottenham and fight for extended game time.

The 18-year-old has been restricted to just 581 minutes of action in all competitions this season, while he has headed into the November international break still patiently waiting for his first Premier League start due to the likes of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma being ahead of him in the pecking order.

Gray's stance over his future will come as a blow to suitors as GMS sources recently revealed that Tottenham had been bracing themselves for loan offers after Premier League and Championship admirers have been contemplating whether to test the waters with a proposal in January.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archie Gray has been averaging 6.5 ball recoveries and 1.8 tackles per appearance in the Europa League this season

Gray Determined to Make Spurs Breakthrough

England under-21 international eager to catch Postecoglou's eye

GMS sources have been told Gray is insistent that snubbing the opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge on a temporary basis will give himself a better chance of making a breakthrough into Tottenham's first-team over the course of 2025 as he will be able to impress Postecoglou in training sessions and when he is named in the squad.

The England under-21 international has been heavily involved in cup competitions this season, with him starting all four of Spurs' Europa League clashes and two Carabao Cup encounters, meaning he is poised to profit if his current employers remain in both tournaments and enjoy an extended run in the FA Cup.

Gray has set his sights on convincing Postecoglou that he deserves to be given the nod more regularly instead of turning his attentions towards making a quickfire exit, GMS sources understand, meaning Tottenham are heading into the winter transfer window knowing that he is determined to stay on board.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/11/2024