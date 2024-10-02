Tottenham Hotspur are among the top European clubs showing an interest in Benfica sensation Tomas Araujo ahead of the January transfer window, according to Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites strengthened their squad in the summer window with the addition of Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert but lost a host of defensive options in Joe Rodon, Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga which has left them a bit short in that area of the pitch.

Ange Postecoglou is now looking to strengthen further in the winter window and young Portuguese centre-back Araujo has emerged as a target for the north London club, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also said to be interested in his signature.

Tottenham Eye Tomas Araujo

Scouts have watched him several times

Despite having strong options in the heart of defence with World Cup winner Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, Araujo is someone the club believe can further strengthen the squad and they are interested in a deal for the 22-year-old.

Araujo, who has been described as "elite", was a target for Crystal Palace in the summer too, as they had an official bid turned down when they were looking for potential replacements for Marc Guehi, but a deal never materialised. He has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with fellow London clubs Chelsea and Arsenal, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain also have an interest.

But it's Spurs who have made their initial move by sending scouts to take a closer look during at least three appearances during the current season, with positive reports coming back about his defensive skills, composure and potential to excel in the Premier League.

Tomas Araujo Benfica statistics 2024/25 (Liga Portugal only) Games 5 Minutes 441 Tackles (won) 16 (10) Blocks 3 Interceptions 3 Pass completion % 87.3%

It's currently unclear if Benfica would be open to his sale in mid-season, with Araujo currently competing with Antonio Silva and Nicolas Otamendi for a starting spot at the Estadio De Luz. But, Benfica would want in excess of €20million to even consider a deal, which CaughtOffside sources believe represents great value for money for Tottenham.

Should a deal in January fail to materialise it's possible that Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and PSG could all look to make their move in the summer although it's likely they would have to pay a premium at that stage should he continue to develop positively.

Shearer: Brennan Johnson 'Undroppable'

Wales international has 5 goals in four games

With the Spurs side currently flying on the back of four consecutive victories in all competitions, winger Brennan Johnson has emerged as "undroppable" for the team according to Alan Shearer.

The Wales star has netted five goals in his last four appearances for the team, including the opening strike in the 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford this past weekend.

That performance was the latest in a strong run of games since Johnson was criticised by fans and abused to the point where he deleted his social media accounts, and Shearer told the official Premier League website that he is now one of the first names on the teamsheet for Postecoglou.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 2/10/2024.