Tottenham Hotspur could find themselves in a tug-of-war with Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Newcastle United for the summer signing of Adam Wharton as the Crystal Palace star is being monitored by recruitment chiefs at Hotspur Way, Villa Park and St James' Park, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou bolstered his options during the winter transfer window, with Mathys Tel joining on an initial loan deal which includes an option to buy for £45million on deadline day, and he is tempted to go head-to-head with Villans head coach Unai Emery and Magpies chief Eddie Howe for further reinforcements in the coming months.

Kevin Danso will become a permanent member of Tottenham's squad at the end of the season, thanks to his temporary switch from Lens having a £20.9million obligation to remain in north London, and Wharton is being considered as a possible acquisition despite facing competition from the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Wharton Could be Handed Summer Exit Route

Central midfielder gaining widespread interest from domestic rivals

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle have joined the race to sign Wharton, according to GMS sources, leading to there being an increasing possibility that Crystal Palace will face a battle to keep him at Selhurst Park when their domestic counterparts have an opportunity to test their resolve in the summer.

Although the one-cap England international had a £60million price tag heading into the winter transfer window - underlining his current employers' desire to deter suitors from opening discussions - Spurs have joined the Villans and Magpies in contemplating whether to lodge a bid ahead of next term.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle have been boosted in their pursuit of Wharton - who shone as Crystal Palace bagged three points in midweek - as Manchester United have cooled their interest and are not on course to offer a route to Old Trafford.

But Postecoglou, Emery and Howe are still in danger of facing an uphill battle to get the deal over the line as the central midfielder will have four years remaining on his £35,000-per-week contract when the transfer window reopens, leaving the Eagles in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to cash in.

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle are aware that Manchester City have had an eye on Wharton, GMS sources have learned, while Bundesliga title-chasers Bayern Munich and Serie A heavyweights Juventus have refused to rule out the possibility of offering a challenge away from the Premier League after keeping tabs on his situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adam Wharton has been limited to just 769 minutes of Premier League action this season due to injury problems

Wharton Not Set to Agitate for Summer Move

England international will need to be convinced to make switch

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle may face a tough task attempting to convince Wharton to move onto pastures new as he is happy at Crystal Palace and has not given any indications that he will push for a switch when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The tough-tackling 21-year-old, who has been in his current surroundings since completing a move worth up to £22million from boyhood club Blackburn Rovers 12 months ago, is back in Eagles boss Oliver Glasner's preferred starting line-up after making a full recovery from a groin problem.

Wharton will be aware of the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle showing admiration, which could be enough to eventually turn his head, but GMS sources understand that Crystal Palace do not want to sanction his departure after being adamant that he was a major coup when they acquired his services.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs are on course to listen to offers for Yves Bissouma in the summer, and the Mali international's exit from north London could open the door for Postecoglou to attempt to beat the likes of Emery and Howe to the recruitment of the Selhurst Park fans' favourite.

