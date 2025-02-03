Tottenham Hotspur are still looking for depth in central defence, but Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi will not be joining the club this winter, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

It has been a turgid season for Spurs, one in which injuries have ravaged their form. Their recent 2-0 victory over Brentford, however, was a cause for optimism, as is the news that several injured players are due to return to full fitness in the coming weeks.

Spurs’ defence in particular has been hit hard by injuries, so much so that midfielder Archie Gray and full-back Djed Spence have been deployed as a centre-back partnership at points in the campaign.

It is something the club are clearly aware of, having hijacked Wolves’ move for former RC Lens centre-back Kevin Danso earlier this week and then seeing a bid for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi rejected. It would seem that Spurs are not yet finished in the window and are hoping for further reinforcements before the deadline.

Spurs Won’t Sign Disasi on Deadline Day

The Chelsea defender is rumoured to depart

Along with Danso and Guehi, Spurs have also seen themselves linked to Axel Disasi, who has struggled for minutes this season at Chelsea under manager Enzo Maresca. The £39m Frenchman has been linked heavily to Aston Villa, with it clear that he would prefer to depart Stamford Bridge than remain.

Should he depart, it will not be to Tottenham, who are not so keen on signing the defender. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon, Bridge stated:

“I think Spurs were potentially offered him at the weekend. Chelsea and Spurs never really do business, but Disasi was a name mentioned. That won’t be happening, he won’t be coming to Tottenham.”

It would make sense for Spurs to sign another defender in the window, given the struggles they have faced in that position. Whoever it is they sign, though, will most likely not be Disasi.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.