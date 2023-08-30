Tottenham Hotspur have now made an approach for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT the details on their pursuit.

The Spanish youngster has fallen out of favour at the Catalan club.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news – Latest

With Harry Kane departing during the summer transfer window, joining Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, Ange Postecoglou could be looking to bring in an additional forward before Friday’s deadline. The £100m sale of Kane has given Spurs a little bit of wiggle room in the transfer market, and it appears signing a forward is a bit of a priority at the moment. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou is a fan of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson, and the north London club are targeting the Welsh international.

Another option for Spurs could be Barcelona forward Fati, with Spurs now pushing to secure a loan deal for the youngster. The 20-year-old is yet to start for the La Liga side this season, playing just 50 minutes in total, as per FBref. Fati has predominantly played as a left-sided attacker during his short career, but has also been utilised through the middle at times. With Richarlison playing a central role under Postecoglou, Fati could be the long-term replacement for Heung-min Son.

It remains to be seen whether a move to Spurs, who won’t be competing in Europe this campaign, is of interest to Ansu, but Italian journalist Romano has provided an update on their pursuit.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tottenham and Ansu Fati?

Romano has suggested that Spurs have held discussions with Barcelona regarding Fati and a deal could hinge on how much the Premier League side have to pay of his salary. The transfer expert adds that if Barcelona do approve a loan move for Fati, who was previously described as 'magic' by teammate Eric Garcia, then he could be open to departing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "On Ansu Fati, there has been a discussion with Barcelona. So, they already approached Barcelona to understand the potential conditions of the deal for Ansu Fati. We have to mention that Ansu Fati always wanted to stay at Barcelona, so Ansu Fati is still hoping to stay, but in case Barcelona will approve his loan move to Tottenham, the player could be open to leaving the club in the final days of the window. So, Tottenham are discussing that. The salary is a very important one. That's why the salary coverage is probably going to be a crucial point in this discussion. But, Tottenham and Barcelona are speaking about Ansu Fati."

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Tottenham?

Over the next few days, we could see plenty of outgoings at Hotspur Way. Sky Sports reporter Bridge has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Eric Dier, Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could all be departing before the window slams shut on Friday. With Postecoglou completely changing the style of football at Spurs, it’s no surprise to hear that he deems some players surplus to requirements. It’s been an impressive start to the season for the Lilywhites, who are currently unbeaten in the Premier League.