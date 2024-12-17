Tottenham Hotspur star Fraser Forster is facing an increasingly uncertain future ahead of entering the final stages of his Hotspur Way contract as boss Ange Postecoglou is on the hunt to recruit a new second-choice goalkeeper in the coming months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Guglielmo Vicario was forced to undergo surgery on a fractured ankle suffered during the 4-0 win over reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last month, resulting in the Italy international being set for a prolonged spell out of action and Spurs having a shortage of options between the sticks.

Forster has profited from the situation but, having shown ambition during the summer by making Dominic Solanke the most expensive acquisition in Tottenham's history thanks to sealing a £65million switch from Bournemouth, Postecoglou is working with technical director Johan Lange as they eye further reinforcements.

Spurs Seeking Fresh Competition for Vicario

North Londoners have not included Forster in long-term plans

Tottenham are beginning to search for a new goalkeeper who is capable of providing fresh competition for first-choice custodian Vicario, according to GMS sources, but it is likely that they will hold off reaching an agreement until the summer instead of rushing into a January deal.

Forster has found himself in a precarious position ahead of the winter transfer window opening for business as he is poised to enter the final six months of his £75,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and Postecoglou has set his sights on bringing in a replacement.

GMS sources have been told that there are no long-term plans for the 37-year-old to remain as Vicario's understudy, leading to shot-stoppers currently plying their trade in the United States, Brazil and across Europe being considered after the decision has been made for Tottenham to take their pursuit worldwide.

Forster has gone on to become a regular starter since Postecoglou insisted he has full confidence in the six-cap England international, and the north Londoners' recruitment strategy ahead of the February 3 transfer deadline have not been put in jeopardy thanks to Brandon Austin providing cover.

Although the Greek-Australian tactician is on course to stick to his initial plans and ignore the temptation to acquire a goalkeeper midway through the campaign, GMS sources have learned that Tottenham still want to draw up a list of potential targets before the turn of the year as they contemplate their future options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fraser Forster has made 20 saves over the course of his four Premier League appearances this season

Forster's Distribution Concerning Postecoglou

Tactician wants goalkeeper who is more comfortable in possession

GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou and influential figures behind the scenes are adamant Forster deserves his chance in the starting line-up after making himself a valued member of the squad, but Tottenham are entertaining the possibility of dipping into the market further down the line due to concerns over his distribution.

Vicario has been one of the first names on the team sheet since completing a switch worth an initial £17.2million from Serie A outfit Empoli in June 2023, and he is on track to remain the first-choice shot-stopper following his recovery from injury, but suitable understudies are being pinpointed as preparations are put in place.

Although Forster kept a clean sheet during Tottenham's 5-0 thumping of Premier League strugglers Southampton last weekend, GMS sources understand that Postecoglou wants a long-term replacement who is stronger when in possession to facilitate playing out from the back.

Spurs are not only scouring the market for goalkeepers as GMS sources recently revealed that the capital club have been keeping tabs on Lens midfielder Andy Diouf ahead of potentially offering a route into the Premier League for the first time in his career during the fast-approaching winter transfer window.

