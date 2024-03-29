Highlights Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven has been earmarked as the leading acquisition during the early stages of Ange Postecoglou's reign.

The Netherlands international is in a race against time to be fit for Spurs' Premier League clash with Luton Town this weekend.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that van de Ven's explosive pace means that he could suffer multiple injuries in the years to come.

Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven has been the 'best signing' of boss Ange Postecoglou's reign, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Dutchman's injury worries could result in further reinforcements heading to Hotspur Way when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Spurs have found themselves firmly in contention for Champions League qualification, thanks to racking up the fourth-highest number of wins in the Premier League this season and sitting just three points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa ahead of domestic action returning this weekend.

Van de Ven has played a crucial role in Tottenham competing for a return to Europe's elite club competition, having been among those to arrive in north London during a spending spree which saw chairman Daniel Levy fork out more than £210million less than 12 months ago, but there are concerns that he could be in line to miss a crucial run of fixtures.

Van De Ven Battling to Return to Action This Weekend

Van de Ven is in a race against time to be fit for Tottenham's clash with Luton Town on Saturday, according to the Evening Standard, but there is hope that he is not set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines even if he is unable to make a full recovery ahead of facing the Premier League strugglers.

The report suggests that Spurs have been worried about the central defender's recovery period after he was forced off with a hamstring injury during their 4-0 win over Aston Villa earlier this month, resulting in him missing a clash against Fulham and the Netherlands' international fixtures with Scotland and Germany after making 20 appearances this season.

Radu Dragusin will be in line to remain in the starting line-up if van de Ven is unavailable this weekend, having made the £26.7million switch from Genoa in January, but statistics highlight that the latter's presence would be sorely missed against a Luton side fighting to maintain their top flight status.

Micky van de Ven's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Radu Dragusin this season Micky van de Ven Radu Dragusin Pass completion percentage 95.3 82.9 Ball recoveries 6.12 3.50 Passes into the final third 4.82 1.12 Progressive passes 4.06 1.55 Tackles 1.82 0.78 Tackles won 1.29 0.53 Statistics correct as of 27/03/2024

Van de Ven's latest lay-off has been of serious concern to Postecoglou as it has come only a matter of months after he sustained another hamstring injury during a home defeat to London rivals Chelsea in November, resulting in him being on the treatment table until the early stages of 2024.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham will be in the race to land Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of next term, potentially alongside the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, highlighting that Spurs are planning to bring in defensive cover due to the 22-year-old's issues.

But van de Ven has made himself one of the first names on the team sheet and struck up a productive partnership with World Cup winner Cristian Romero at the heart of Spurs' backline, when fully fit, since sealing a switch worth up to £43million from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in August.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Micky van de Ven became the fastest player recorded in Premier League history when he hit a top speed of 37.38 kilometers per hour during Tottenham Hotspur's win against Brentford in January

Michael Bridge - Van De Ven Has Been Standout Postecoglou Signing

Although Bridge believes that Guglielmo Vicario has been among the most eye-catching performers since his arrival at Tottenham, van de Ven has been pinpointed as the best signing of last summer's transfer window after putting in a number of impressive displays and making the north Londoners difficult for opponents to break down thanks to his pace.

However, the Sky Sports reporter is confident that Spurs are preparing to welcome further fresh faces to the capital ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as Postecoglou has insisted that there is more to come from his reign, while some members of the squad will need to be replaced as they do not fit into his long-term plans.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Spurs recruited ever so well last summer. The best signing was Micky van de Ven, who is an outstanding defender. "His pace is extraordinary. Unfortunately, I think he might be susceptible to the odd hamstring injury or two because of that. "Guglielmo Vicario has been a great signing as well, but Ange Postecoglou has been talking about this just being the start. There are still a lot of players who won't fit into his system and will eventually move on, so I'm still envisaging a busy summer for Spurs."

Tottenham Readying Early Offer for Gallagher

Tottenham have set their sights on launching a bid for Conor Gallagher during the early stages of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider, but the proposal will not exceed £40million as they are hopeful of his contract uncertainty resulting in Chelsea being open to cashing in for less than their valuation.

The report suggests that Spurs are also aware of their rivals' financial issues, which has resulted in them being in danger of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, and they are planning to make a low-ball offer for the England international, who has made 38 appearances this season.

Gallagher is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £50,000-per-week deal in the summer, meaning Chelsea are running out of time to secure a fee for their academy graduate and will be risking the possibility of seeing him walk away as a free agent if they refuse to accept a bid and fail to negotiate fresh terms.

But Tottenham could be facing an uphill battle in their pursuit as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that the central midfielder is keen to remain at Stamford Bridge and boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep him among his options heading into next term.

