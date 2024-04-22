Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are mulling over whether to end Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp's chances of moving onto pastures new ahead of next season.

Spurs are fearful that cashing in on the duo could result in them failing to comply with Premier League and Champions League regulations.

Parrott has attracted interest from Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium thanks to a fruitful loan spell with Eredivisie side Excelsior.

Tottenham Hotspur could block summer moves for Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp as their departures from Hotspur Way would leave the north Londoners in danger of failing to meet the Premier League's homegrown quota heading into next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite there still being uncertainty over whether Spurs will be competing in the Champions League during the 2024/25 campaign, thanks to the Lilywhites finding themselves six points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa despite conceding fewer goals, boss Ange Postecoglou has been putting plans in place for the fast-approaching transfer window.

But Premier League rules state that a minimum of eight homegrown players need to be included in Tottenham's squad every season, resulting in the Greek-Australian tactician being forced to think carefully on whether to cash in on the likes of Parrott and Skipp if offers are tabled.

Spurs to Contemplate Rejecting Advances Amid Parrott Interest

Striker has gained overseas admirers thanks to productive loan spell

Tottenham will seriously consider snubbing opportunities to sell Parrott during the summer transfer window because they need to be certain of complying with the Premier League's homegrown quota, according to GMS sources, and they would also need to make sure club-trained players are in the squad if they qualify for the Champions League.

The 22-year-old striker has enjoyed a productive spell on loan with Eredivisie outfit Excelsior this season, finding the back of the net eight times and registering a further four assists over the course of 25 appearances in all competitions, and it is understood that his form has resulted in admirers circling ahead of potentially testing Spurs' resolve.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Troy Parrott has only failed to muster any shots during three Eredivisie outings this season, while his highest tally of four has come during Excelsior's 4-0 win over Volendam earlier this month, a 4-2 defeat to Feyenoord in November and a 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles in December

GMS sources have been informed that Parrott has attracted suitors from Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium as clubs continue putting plans in place for the 2024/25 campaign, but competition rules could end his hopes of embarking on a fresh challenge after a succession of temporary spells away from north London.

The Republic of Ireland international's stint with Excelsior has come after he also spent last term earning his stripes in the Championship with Preston North End, where boss Ryan Lowe described him as a 'leader' despite spending a prolonged period on the sidelines due to being forced to undergo surgery.

Skipp Being Forced to Contend with Obstacles Ahead of Possible Exit

Tottenham in strong negotiating position thanks to midfielder's contract situation

GMS sources understand that Skipp could join Parrott in facing obstacles as he potentially seeks a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when the transfer window reopens as Postecoglou will need homegrown talent to make up the numbers in his squad for next season.

The central midfielder has found himself behind the likes of Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for extensive spells, resulting in him being restricted to just 738 minutes of action across all competitions since the campaign got underway.

Oliver Skipp's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Oliver Skipp Yves Bissouma Pape Matar Sarr Rodrigo Bentancur Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Pass completion percentage 91.3 92.0 85.9 83.3 87.3 Percentage of dribblers tackled 57.1 70.4 41.9 38.1 36.7 Ball recoveries 5.23 5.40 6.58 4.57 8.46 Tackles 2.31 3.56 1.58 2.10 1.95 Shot-creating actions 2.00 1.93 2.34 2.84 2.68 Blocks 1.69 1.29 0.98 1.48 1.63 Shots 0.46 1.14 1.74 1.48 1.30 Statistics correct as of 22/04/2024

Tottenham will find themselves in a strong negotiating position if any admirers attempt to test their resolve in the summer as Skipp's £40,000-per-week contract still has three years to run, having committed his long-term future to his boyhood club by putting pen-to-paper on a new deal in April 2022.

