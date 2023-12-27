Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on landing Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren after sending scouts to watch him in action.

Radu Dragusin and Jean-Clair Todibo are also among Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's January targets.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is planning to back the tactician in the transfer market.

Tottenham Hotspur 'could be the busiest' Premier League club in the January transfer window, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT why chairman Daniel Levy is keen to 'back Ange Postecoglou' by sanctioning signings at Hotspur Way.

Spurs entered a new era when they lured the Greek-Australian tactician away from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic - where he lifted silverware on five occasions - during the summer, and he had a significant budget after Harry Kane's £100million switch to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

More than £200million was spent on reinforcements ahead of the September 1 deadline, but Postecoglou will be handed another opportunity to splash the cash when the winter transfer window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Tottenham eyeing Vermeeren and defenders

Tottenham have set their sights on winning the race for Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren by striking a £25million deal, according to The Sun, after impressing scouts when they were sent to watch him in action ahead of the festive period.

The report suggests Spurs were joined by arch-rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in running the rule over the 18-year-old Belgium international - who has racked up eight goal contributions in 31 appearances this season - while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are additional admirers.

Arthur Vermeeren's Royal Antwerp career in numbers Appearances 65 Goals 3 Assists 8 Yellow cards 5 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 27/12/2023

But Vermeeren is not the only target on Postecoglou's radar as it is understood that Tottenham are eager to land Genoa defender Radu Dragusin despite him having a £26million price tag as the opening of the transfer window draws closer.

It has emerged that Spurs director Johan Lange was in the stands to watch the Romania international battle it out with Juventus earlier this month, but a formal approach has not been made as Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo is higher on their list of potential acquisitions.

Although Tottenham are playing the waiting game over Dragusin, they have opened discussions to sign Todibo after already holding talks with his representatives as they aim to beat Manchester United to the 23-year-old's signature.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners are prioritising the addition of a centre-back after being forced to contend with a shortage of options in recent weeks, while a move for Benfica's Morato is potentially on the cards.

Sheth are in line to be active during the fast-approaching January transfer window because Levy is aware that he needs to hand a sizeable budget to Postecoglou thanks to numerous key men being unavailable in the coming weeks.

The Sky Sports reporter understands that Heung-min Son, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will join current absentees Micky van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur in being out of contention during the early stages of 2024, leaving Spurs with limited options.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday:

"They, potentially, look like they could be the busiest, and I think the board will want to back Ange Postecoglou as well. "He has had horrific luck with injuries, particularly in that one game when Micky van de Ven and James Maddison both got injured against Chelsea. They are two players out with long-term injuries, but Rodrigo Bentancur is on the sidelines with a long-term injury as well. "Come January, the likes of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma will be missing on Africa Cup of Nations duty, and Heung-min Son will be missing due to the Asian Cup. "They've got so many players who will be missing temporarily. That's not necessarily a reason to go into the market because these players are going to come back, of course, but they may want to bulk up that squad."

Son in line for talks over new deal

Tottenham are preparing to open discussions with Son over a bumper new contract, according to Football Insider, despite initially setting their sights on triggering a one-year extension clause written into his current agreement.

In a major boost, the report suggests Spurs are likely to succeed in their efforts as the South Korea international - who headed to the capital in a £22million deal from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen eight years ago - is eager to remain in his current surroundings for the remainder of his career after being thrilled by Postecoglou's impact.

Tottenham are keen to tie Son down to fresh terms as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his £190,000-per-week contract, resulting in admirers noticing a potential opportunity to pounce, while his importance has risen since Kane's departure.

Saudi Arabian big-spenders have already tried their luck in attempting to lure the 31-year-old away from the Premier League, after Spurs' skipper admitted he turned down advances during the summer transfer window, but his form is likely to have attracted further interest heading into January.

Son was handed the captain's armband a matter of weeks after Postecoglou was appointed as Tottenham's boss, displacing the out-of-favour Hugo Lloris, and his current employers are desperate to retain his services.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the capital club are unlikely to encounter any problems when it comes to attempting to convince their talisman to sign on the dotted line as he is happy at Hotspur Way.