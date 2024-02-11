Highlights Bryan Gil's future will be assessed in the coming months after he snubbed the opportunity to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan during the winter window.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Feyenoord and Nottingham Forest were left frustrated when they were circling for his services.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Gil is poised to bring the curtain down on his Tottenham career in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur star Bryan Gil 'will be moved on' when the summer window opens for business as he has struggled to make a telling impact at Hotspur Way, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Spaniard's exit is needed as boss Ange Postecoglou looks to draft in a big-name replacement.

Spurs were busy ahead of the winter's February 1 deadline, with former Chelsea marksman Timo Werner bolstering their attack by completing an initial loan move which can be made permanent for £15million after an agreement was struck with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig.

Central defender Radu Dragusin was also drafted in thanks to a £26.7million deal being negotiated with Genoa, while the likes of Djed Spence, Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier headed through the exit door, but Gil remained in north London despite gaining interest.

Spurs preparing to run the rule over Gil ahead of potential exit

Gil's future will be assessed by the Tottenham board in the summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, after he turned down the opportunity to head out on loan for the remainder of the campaign as he bids to work his way into the forefront of Postecoglou's plans.

The Italian journalist suggests that the winger, who went into the weekend having been handed only 221 minutes of action this season, decided that he wanted to remain in his current surroundings despite being courted by the likes of Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.

It is understood that Tottenham were open to offloading Gil ahead of the February 1 deadline after he has failed to make a telling impact when given opportunities by Postecoglou, which led to Brighton opening discussions over an initial loan move and Nottingham Forest showing interest, but he remained in the capital.

Bryan Gil's statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 84.5 Average passes per game 12.9 Dribbles per game 0.7 Shots per game 0.3 Key passes per game 0.3 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 8/2/2024

Although Spurs were willing to listen to proposals during the closing stages of the winter window, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 23-year-old was keen to stay with the north Londoners instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

Tottenham forked out more than £21million and allowed Erik Lamela to head in the opposite direction when they lured Gil away from La Liga side Sevilla in July 2021, but he has ended up spending time out on loan since his arrival after struggling to nail down a regular starting berth.

Spurs will be in a strong negotiating position if the likes of Brighton, Feyenoord and Nottingham Forest test their resolve in the summer as he will still have two years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract when the transfer window reopens for business.

Dean Jones - Gil needs to be offloaded to make way for exciting replacement

Jones believes that Tottenham need to prioritise selling Gil at the end of the season if they want to bring in a big-name attacker, having been linked with Barcelona winger Raphinha and Athletic Bilbao talisman Nico Williams, who has a £43million release clause, as Postecoglou sets about putting plans in place for the summer.

The respected journalist feels that the four-cap Spain international will struggle to prove he deserves to remain on the Lilywhites' books in the remaining months of the campaign after he has been unable to live up to expectations since his arrival in north London.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Bryan Gil has got a lot to prove if he is going to have a future beyond this season at Tottenham. I, personally, can't see it for him. "He is the one to really look at in terms of the impact he will have at Tottenham because I think Bryan Gil's departure is needed to make way for another exciting attacker to come in. "They have been linked with Raphinha this week, and I know that they have been looking at players like Nico Williams at Athletic Bilbao as well. They've been linked with a couple of other players, too. "I feel like he will be moved on at this stage because he has certainly had opportunities to prove himself up until now, but he just hasn't quite cut it."

Postecoglou looking to keep Werner on permanent basis

Tottenham have already decided that they are willing to exercise the permanent option written into Werner's loan agreement, according to Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast, as Postecoglou was not in the market for a short-term solution during the early stages of 2024.

The reputable journalist suggests that the Greek-Australian tactician - who headed to north London having lifted silverware on 11 occasions as a club manager - was keen to land the striker as he was invested in the system he has implemented since his arrival in the dugout, making it increasingly likely that he will remain in his current surroundings beyond the end of the campaign.

Although transfer expert Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Werner was eager to return to the Premier League after holding positive conversations with Postecoglou, Spurs had to fight off competition from domestic rivals for his signature when it became clear that a move away from Leipzig was on the cards.

It is understood that Manchester United expressed an interest in landing the Germany international after they were alerted to the fact that he was unhappy with his lack of game time in the Bundesliga, while Aston Villa also eyed a loan agreement as they went in search of cover for Ollie Watkins, but Tottenham moved into pole position and wasted no time in wrapping up a deal.

The clamour for Werner came despite his struggles during a previous spell in English football, with him only finding the back of the net 23 times in 89 appearances for Chelsea before returning to his homeland when Leipzig forked out £25.3million in August 2022.