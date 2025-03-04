Tottenham Hotspur are edging towards taking advantage of the opportunity to sign Johnny Cardoso when the transfer window reopens in the summer after the Real Betis star's performance against Real Madrid last weekend caught the eye of Hotspur Way recruitment chiefs, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs bolstered their squad ahead of last month's winter deadline, with Mathys Tel being the final arrival thanks to sealing an initial loan switch which includes a £45million option to complete a permanent move from Bayern Munich, boss Ange Postecoglou is planning to welcome further reinforcements ahead of next term.

The north Londoners have a £20.9million obligation to buy Kevin Danso at the end of the season, having landed the centre-back on an initial temporary basis from Lens, but there is determination to also bolster their options in the middle of the park after finding themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League and adrift of the European qualification spots.

Postecoglou Edging Closer to Cardoso Swoop

United States international deemed to be worthwhile investment

Cardoso is increasingly likely to join Tottenham in the summer, according to GMS sources, as his display in Real Betis' win over La Liga title-chasers Real Madrid last weekend has raised the prospect of the capital club triggering a pre-agreed £21million clause to secure his services.

Spurs held positive negotiations over the 23-year-old United States international in August, resulting in them being able to pounce in future transfer windows or profit from a sell-on clause if he embarks on a fresh challenge elsewhere, and it is expected that this will be his final campaign at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are confident Cardoso would be worth the investment after seeing him shine against a Real Madrid side boasting the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, while they have been watching him closely throughout the season.

Spurs have been eager to keep tabs on the development of the central midfielder, who has been described as 'extraordinary' by Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo, before making a final decision on whether to lure him away from his current surroundings as Postecoglou prepares for his third term at the helm.

Tottenham have been impressed with Cardoso's all-action performances, GMS sources have learned, but they are carefully analysing whether he would be a good fit for the north Londoners and will be monitoring him when he takes on the likes of Barcelona before the end of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Johnny Cardoso has been averaging five ball recoveries and 2.4 clearances per La Liga outing this season

Cardoso May Become Bissouma Replacement

Spurs preparing to entertain offers as midfielder gains interest

GMS sources have been told that Cardoso has been pinpointed as an option to be drafted in as a direct replacement for Yves Bissouma after Postecoglou and influential figures behind the scenes have decided that the upcoming transfer window could be the ideal time to cash in as admirers are starting to form a queue for his signature.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man is due to enter the final 12 months of his £55,000-per-week contract in the summer and, instead of attempting to tie him down to fresh terms in the capital, Spurs have set their sights on securing a lucrative fee as they aim to boost their budget to upgrade the squad.

Although Cardoso is being lined up to potentially fill the void, GMS sources understand that Tottenham only have a short period of time in which they can trigger the clause to recruit him from Real Betis, resulting in them being keen to continue tracking his progress in the coming weeks.

GMS sources recently revealed that Marseille, Nice and Crystal Palace are possible landing spots for Bissouma as the trio have begun showing interest, but Postecoglou will be determined to ensure he does not leave himself short of options if he gives a move away from north London the go-ahead.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/03/2025

