Tottenham Hotspur are on course to finalise Archie Gray's move to Hotspur Way within the next 24 hours after verbally agreeing a £40million package with Leeds United which will see Joe Rodon head in the opposite direction in a cash-plus-player swap deal, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will not be short of attacking options during the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign after wasting no time in negotiating a fresh loan deal which will see Timo Werner rejoin from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in a switch which includes an £8.5million option to buy.

Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall will also link up with his new teammates in the coming weeks, having made the move from Djurgardens after snubbing Barcelona's advances during the early stages of 2024, but Postecoglou is working with chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange to draft in further reinforcements.

Spurs Edging Towards Landing Gray

Teenager has agreed personal terms and undergone medical

Tottenham are in line to complete the acquisition of Gray on Monday after reaching a verbal agreement in principle with Leeds, according to GMS sources, and the 18-year-old has already rubber-stamped personal terms as he nears embarking on a fresh challenge away from his boyhood club.

The central midfielder showed his versatility by featuring at right-back 30 times during the 2023/24 Championship campaign, but he was still left frustrated when he and his teammates were deprived of a quickfire return to the top flight when Daniel Farke's side suffered a narrow defeat to Southampton in the play-off final in May.

Gray's ability to fill in on the right-hand side of the backline will result in him providing Pedro Porro with competition for a regular starting berth when his switch to Tottenham is completed, and GMS sources have been informed that his medical has already been conducted in anticipation of the switch being given the green-light.

Archie Gray's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Pedro Porro Archie Gray Pedro Porro Pass completion percentage 82.8 76.2 Percentage of dribblers tackled 67.0 51.7 Passes into the final third 4.20 3.94 Tackles 2.30 2.65 Progressive carries 1.80 1.66 Statistics correct as of 01/07/2024

The England under-21 international, who has been described as 'phenomenal' by Sky Sports pundit Jermaine Beckford, appears to be on course to join Spurs despite also being the subject of interest from numerous other Premier League sides who were looking to pounce after Leeds missed out on promotion.

Tottenham have been working on a move in the aftermath of Gray having a change of heart and deciding he would prefer to head to north London if he leaves his current employers despite initially agreeing personal terms with Brentford and undergoing a medical at the Gtech Community Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archie Gray registered nine tackles during Leeds United's 3-2 win at Norwich City in October, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Championship appearance throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Rodon Preparing to Head in Opposite Direction

Postecoglou willing to allow defender to join Leeds

GMS sources have learned that Tottenham are allowing Rodon to head in the opposite direction in a cash-plus-player swap deal which will see Gray arrive in the capital, resulting in the Wales international returning to familiar surroundings following a productive loan spell at Elland Road during the 2023/24 campaign.

The central defender made 50 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit and became one of the first names on the team sheet under Farke's guidance, and it appears that a move back to the Championship promotion-chasers is on the cards as preparations are made for the fast-approaching new season.

GMS sources have learned that the total package is worth £40million as Gray is valued at up to £30million, while Rodon is estimated to be worth in the region of £10million, and the transfers are being structured as a swap deal instead of two separate transactions.

The business at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could also result in Postecoglou being more keen to offload Djed Spence as he will be well-stocked in the right-back department, but GMS sources recently revealed that the Lilywhites have priced the former Middlesbrough man out of a permanent switch to Genoa.

