Tottenham Hotspur are fearful that their hopes of Richarlison boosting his market value and potentially being the subject of a big-money offer have been jeopardised thanks to him being forced onto the Hotspur Way treatment table with a problem which could see him sidelined for the remainder of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou conceded that the Brazil international is poised to be out of action for a sustained period after suffering a hamstring injury during the win over Aston Villa earlier this month, meaning he is not in contention to feature against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Richarlison was provided with fresh competition for a regular starting berth when Tottenham made Dominic Solanke the most expensive acquisition in their history by agreeing a £65million deal with Bournemouth in August, but he is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines instead of battling for game time.

Richarlison Injury May Jeopardise Spurs Plan

North Londoners were counting on striker to attract lucrative offers

Tottenham are concerned that Richarlison's time out of action will reduce their chances of being able to sell him for a big-money fee, according to GMS sources, as they had initially been counting on him to rediscover his best form and impress suitors enough to make a lucrative offer after he had potentially become an important part of their frontline.

The striker attracted interest during the summer transfer window and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal were among the admirers toying with the idea of testing Spurs' resolve with a bid, but he ended up remaining in north London instead of embarking on a fresh challenge in the aftermath of Solanke's arrival.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are fearful that a prolonged spell on the treatment table will result in them struggling to shift Richarlison in upcoming transfer windows as his market valuation will be on course to drop if he is not enjoying game time and finds himself on a long-term rehabilitation programme.

The 27-year-old has been on Spurs' books since completing a £60million switch from Premier League rivals Everton in July 2022, and there has been determination among key decision-makers behind the scenes to recoup the entirety of that fee if he moves onto pastures new in the coming months.

Tottenham have been desperate for Richarlison to become more potent in front of goal as he has been pinpointed as an asset who could be offloaded for a considerable amount of cash at the end of the season, GMS sources recently revealed, but his latest injury setback has complicated matters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison has been limited to just 95 minutes of Premier League action this season, while he has been averaging 0.2 shots per outing

Richarlison Faces Questions Over Future Role

Brazil international could be out of action until next year

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are worried Richarlison could be missing from first-team action until next year as a result of picking up a hamstring injury earlier this month, while there are doubts over his long-term role under Postecoglou despite their chances of being able to sell him taking a hit.

The frontman is poised to enter the final two-and-a-half years of his contract, which allows him to pocket £130,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, and being on the sidelines heading into the January transfer window is expected to deter admirers from heading to the negotiating table.

Tottenham fear that an extended period out of action will result in them being left with a headache over his market value, GMS sources understand, and they are eager for him to make a swift recovery before having the opportunity to return to form and tempt interested parties into lodging an offer in the coming months.

