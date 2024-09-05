Tottenham Hotspur are desperate for their shock signing of Min-hyuk Yang to pay off and there is hope that he will prove to be one of the north Londoners' best pieces of summer business as he prepares to head to Hotspur Way from Gangwon at the turn of the year, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was backed by chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange during the transfer window, with Dominic Solanke being the most expensive acquisition thanks to Premier League rivals Bournemouth opting to cash in when a bid worth up to £65million was put on the table last month.

Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert also joined Tottenham, with the latter completing a £25million switch from Burnley in the aftermath of their relegation to the Championship, but Yang will provide the Greek-Australian tactician with a fresh option when he arrives in January.

Yang Compared to Son Ahead of Spurs Arrival

Teenage winger expected to prove to be bargain summer recruit

Tottenham are confident that Yang has the ability to go on and become a special talent when he makes the switch from Gangwon, according to GMS sources, while key figures behind the scenes are adamant that he could prove to be a bargain recruit after only paying in the region of £3.4million for his signature.

The South Korean has been gaining comparisons to Spurs captain Heung-min Son during the early stages of his career and, having penned a six-year contract with the capital club, will link up with his new teammates in January after it was decided that he will remain in the K-League to continue building experience.

Although Tottenham pounced because of sensing an opportunity, GMS sources have been informed that there is a desire for Yang to turn into one of their best summer signings as he has the potential to go on and be worth significantly more than the amount they paid, while following in his fellow countryman's footsteps would go down well.

Heung-min Son's season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 2 0 0 0 2023/24 35 17 10 1 0 2022/23 36 10 6 2 0 2021/22 35 23 7 2 0 2020/21 37 17 10 0 0 2019/20 30 11 10 0 2 2018/19 31 12 6 2 1 2017/18 37 12 6 0 0 2016/17 34 14 6 2 0 2015/16 28 4 1 0 0 Statistics correct as of 05/09/2024

The 18-year-old winger has found the back of the net eight times and registered a further five assists over the course of his first 29 appearances in senior action, and Postecoglou is keeping a close eye on his performances as he prepares to make a final decision on how to integrate him into his plans.

Yang will be thoroughly assessed by the former Celtic chief when his time at Gangwon comes to an end in January, GMS sources have learned, but his displays between now and then will establish when he is likely to be ready to influence Tottenham's attack and what his career path should be to get the best out of him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Min-hyuk Yang has been averaging a goal every 288 minutes in the K-League this season, but he has also been guilty of missing four big chances

Postecoglou Set to Monitor Next Yang Display

Gangwon are preparing to face Ulsan in clash between title-chasers

GMS sources have been told that Yang's next outing will be crucial in helping Tottenham to identify how far along he is with his game-changing ability in pivotal clashes as Gangwon will go head-to-head with fellow title-chasers Ulsan in a top-of-the-table encounter later this month.

Although the teenager has played a significant role in his side currently leading the way in the K-League, with him racking up 13 goal contributions and starting every fixture this season, the sides are separated by the smallest of margins ahead of the meeting at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium.

Scouts have been very impressed with how Yang has performed as he goes in search of his first piece of silverware, GMS sources understand, but Postecoglou will be particularly encouraged by his development if he produces the goods in what could go a long way towards deciding who is crowned champions.

The highly-rated South Korea under-17 international is likely to be seen as an option in the Europa League when he heads to Tottenham, GMS previously reported, and he will be given an opportunity to adapt to his new surroundings before being thrown into a domestic fixture for the first time.

