Tottenham Hotspur have been contemplating whether to head to the negotiating table with a late bid for Lyon star Rayan Cherki after Hotspur Way recruitment chiefs and boss Ange Postecoglou have been desperately attempting to bolster their attacking options, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs' hopes of securing fresh creativity and firepower before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm on Monday suffered a significant blow when Mathys Tel snubbed the opportunity to move to north London despite a £50million fee being agreed with Bundesliga title-chasers Bayern Munich.

That resulted in Postecoglou having to return to the drawing board and, having improved his options in the goalkeeping department thanks to the £12.5million acquisition of Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague last month, the Greek-Australian tactician is working closely with technical director Johan Lange.

Spurs Contemplate Attempting to Land Cherki

French winger would be cut-price alternative to Tel before deadline

Tottenham are considering a move for Cherki after being put on red alert thanks to his availability, according to GMS sources, while there is an awareness that he would be a cut-price alternative to Tel as Lyon are prepared to sanction a mid-season departure if a bid in the region of £20million is tabled.

The Ligue 1 giants are willing to entertain offers for the 21-year-old after being provisionally relegated to France's second tier due to financial mismanagement, leading to them needing to secure cash before the fast-approaching transfer deadline if they want to remain in the top flight, and Spurs could profit from the situation.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are toying with the idea of heading to the negotiating table after Cherki has been touted around Premier League clubs during the final days of the winter window, and he was recommended to the north Londoners by former managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

But Spurs will have to act quickly if they want to tempt the attacking midfielder to embark on a fresh challenge in north London as Borussia Dortmund have progressed in discussions over a winter switch, while he has also shown an interest in joining the Bundesliga heavyweights in the aftermath of Niko Kovac being appointed as their new head coach this week.

Postecoglou is desperately looking to enhance his attack after falling to within eight points of the Premier League's relegation zone, GMS sources have learned, and Cherki has been pinpointed as a potential last-gasp recruit following the disappointment of being rejected by fellow Frenchman Tel.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rayan Cherki made five key passes and won three ground duels during Lyon's draw with Nantes last weekend

North Londoners Face Competition for Cherki

Quartet of Premier League rivals aware of 21-year-old's availability

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are not the only Premier League side to have been kept in the loop over Cherki's availability as Fulham, Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United have also been keeping tabs on his situation as they deliberate whether to offer a route out of his current surroundings.

The France under-21 international, who has been compared to eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi by ex-Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, is being viewed by a host of admirers as an attractive option due to being on the market with a significantly lower asking price than other highly-rated talents.

There have been reservations over whether Cherki wants to play in England after he has previously turned down the likes of Fulham, while there have been concerns when it comes to his attitude and application, but GMS sources understand that Tottenham are mulling over whether to open negotiations.

The Lyon academy graduate is not the only winger Spurs are monitoring as GMS sources recently revealed that Postecoglou could attempt to beat Chelsea to the signing of Alejandro Garnacho despite Manchester United seeking bids worth in excess of £60million as the closure of the transfer window edges closer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 01/02/2025