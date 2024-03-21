Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are contemplating whether to keep Timo Werner in north London on a permanent basis after he has made an impact following his loan arrival.

The Germany international is keen to remain on Spurs' books beyond the end of the season as he has become comfortable in his new surroundings.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge understands that Tottenham chief Ange Postecoglou has held off making a final decision on Werner's future.

Tottenham Hotspur will 'consider' taking advantage of the option to keep Timo Werner at Hotspur Way on a permanent basis, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that boss Ange Postecoglou could profit if the Germany international misses out on representing his country at Euro 2024.

Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall is set to join Spurs in a £8.5million switch from Djurgardens in the summer, thanks to the north Londoners beating La Liga heavyweights Barcelona to his signature a matter of hours after the winter window slammed shut, and further plans are being put in place ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Werner joined on an initial loan deal from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig during the early stages of 2024, Tottenham will keep him beyond the end of the temporary agreement if they fork out a £15million fee, and he is attempting to prove that he deserves to stay in the capital.

Werner Eager to Remain with Spurs Beyond End of Season

Werner is keen for Tottenham to keep him on their books on a permanent basis, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, as he is aware that he does not have a future at Leipzig and has become comfortable under Postecoglou's tutelage in his new surroundings.

The respected reporter suggests that the attacker's parent club are keen to cash in despite his £164,000-per-week Red Bull Arena contract still having two years to run, but Spurs will need to make a final decision in the coming months as their option to buy is due to expire ahead of Euro 2024 getting underway.

Although Werner struggled during his previous spell in the Premier League, scoring just 10 goals in 56 appearances for Chelsea, statistics highlight that he has been more productive in the final third of the pitch than Brennan Johnson since returning to the English top flight in January.

Timo Werner's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Brennan Johnson in the Premier League this season Timo Werner Brennan Johnson Progressive passes 5.31 2.74 Shots 4.08 2.14 Passes into the penalty area 2.24 1.25 Expected goals 0.55 0.36 Goals 0.41 0.24 Assists 0.41 0.36 Statistics correct as of 21/03/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham should not hesitate in paying £15million as it is a bargain fee, and keeping Werner could be crucial if the north Londoners qualify for the Champions League as he already has vast amounts of experience in the competition.

The 28-year-old has insisted that joining the Lilywhites has paid off as he feels at home in Postecoglou's squad, and he was desperate to embark on a fresh challenge midway through the season due to being frustrated by his lack of opportunities at Leipzig after falling down the pecking order.

Tottenham saw off stiff competition to land Werner as it is understood that Manchester United expressed an interest after they were alerted to the fact that he was unhappy in the Bundesliga, while Aston Villa also eyed a loan agreement as they went in search of cover for Ollie Watkins.

Michael Bridge - Postecoglou Has Not Made Final Decision on Werner's Future

Although Bridge believes that Tottenham are seriously contemplating whether to take advantage of the option to sign Werner permanently, having been described as 'lightning-quick' by Harry Redknapp, he understands that Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy have not made a final call as they want to keep tabs on his performances in the final weeks of the campaign.

The Sky Sports reporter feels that the former Stuttgart marksman potentially missing out on representing his country on home soil at Euro 2024 could play into Spurs' hands if they keep him, despite it coming as a severe personal blow, as it would allow him to enjoy a full pre-season with the capital club.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

"With the fee that they can pay, which isn't a lot of money in today's world, I think Tottenham will consider it [keeping Werner on a permanent basis]. "It doesn't look like he is going to make the Germany squad for Euro 2024, which would be a big blow as they are the host nation, but it might be good for him if he wants to stay at Tottenham because he would get a full pre-season with the club. "As it stands, no decision has been made. But, if he makes a significant contribution between now and the end of the season, I would lean towards him staying at Tottenham being more likely than unlikely because of my awareness that he is really highly-regarded."

Tottenham Monitoring Gallagher Amid Contract Impasse

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Conor Gallagher's situation after he has been unable to agree fresh terms at Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk, and it has led to the west Londoners being open to cashing in on their academy graduate if a £50million bid is lodged during the summer window.

The report suggests that the England international is demanding a pay rise to £150,000-per-week, with his current deal set to expire in just over 12 months, but negotiations have reached an impasse as the Blues have informed him that he will be sold if he refuses to come down in his expectations.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Chelsea may not receive bids which exceed £30million as suitors are aware that he could be available as a free agent at the end of next season, while Tottenham are among the sides baulking at Gallagher's price tag.

