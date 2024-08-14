Tottenham Hotspur have refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to lure Monaco star Vanderson to Hotspur Way due to lingering doubts over whether Djed Spence is capable of providing Pedro Porro with stiff competition for a regular starting berth, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have seen their right-back options dwindle ahead of their Premier League campaign getting underway with a trip to newly-promoted Leicester City on Monday, with boss Ange Postecoglou sanctioning Emerson Royal's £15million switch to Serie A heavyweights AC Milan earlier this week.

That has resulted in technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy scouring the market for a potential replacement ahead of the August 30 deadline, despite already showing a willingness to splash the cash thanks to forking out £65million in order to land Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth.

Postecoglou Mulling Over Vanderson Swoop

North Londoners may pounce during final stages of window

Tottenham are genuinely interested in signing Vanderson despite the north Londoners playing down links, according to GMS sources, and Postecoglou is in line to seriously consider attempting to wrap up a deal for the Monaco man during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The two-cap Brazil international was restricted to 23 appearances in all competitions last season, thanks to being forced to contend with knee and hip problems, but he still made his mark by finding the back of the net three times and registering a further assist to move into Spurs' eyeline.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham may up the ante in their pursuit of Vanderson at the eleventh hour, having originally initiated contact with Monaco in June, as they feel he suits the style of play implented by Postecoglou and would provide additional cover following Royal's exit.

Vanderson's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Emerson Royal Vanderson Emerson Royal Tackles 3.30 2.79 Shot-creating actions 2.31 1.63 Interceptions 1.92 1.55 Shots 1.65 0.47 Key passes 1.04 0.23 Goals 0.16 0.08 Statistics correct as of 14/08/2024

Although the capital club are confident that the former Gremio full-back has the personal mindset and focus to improve the side, his current employers are in a strong negotiating position as he still has four years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket close to £50,000-per-week at the Stade Louis II.

Vanderson has been pinpointed as an ideal target due to uncertainty surrounding Postecoglou's options on the right-hand side of the backline, GMS sources recently revealed, and Royal's departure means that Tottenham are mulling over how to ensure they are well-stocked in the position for the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vanderson has made 143 appearances over the course of his senior club career, while he has also provided 13 assists and got his name on the scoresheet 11 times

Vanderson Price Tag Could Frustrate Spurs

Monaco unlikely to lower their demands for Brazil international

GMS sources have been told that Monaco's demands could prove to be a significant stumbling block in Tottenham's pursuit as the Ligue 1 outfit are holding out for more than £30million and are unlikely to entertain accepting a lower figure due to his contract situation and remaining a key part of their plans.

Spurs have not been looking to spend a considerable sum due to Postecoglou earmarking Porro as his first-choice right-back, and there is an awareness that the money could be spent on strengthening alternative positions, resulting in them stopping short of entering negotiations for the 23-year-old at this stage.

Spence has an opportunity to prove that Tottenham do not need to dip into the transfer market, having impressed during pre-season, but GMS sources have learned that there are reservations over whether he is ready to come into a side boasting Champions League aspirations.

