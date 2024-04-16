Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could up the ante in their pursuit of Dani Olmo if they are given assurances that they are not facing stiff competition for his signature.

The RB Leipzig talisman has been pinpointed as a creative influence who would fit seamlessly into boss Ange Postecoglou's adaptable style of play.

Spurs are in a strong position to open negotiations as they already have a fruitful relationship with Olmo's current employers.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Dani Olmo's situation and could make a move to lure the RB Leipzig star to Hotspur Way if it becomes clear that they are not facing significant competition for his signature when the transfer window reopens in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Ange Postecoglou looked to add creativity to his squad when he took over as Spurs' chief in June, resulting in James Maddison being acquired from the relegated Leicester City in a £40million deal, but the former Celtic chief is already scouring the market ahead of welcoming further reinforcements.

Olmo, who has been described as 'exceptional' by current Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann, has worked his way onto Tottenham's radar as they put plans in place despite there still being uncertainty over whether they will be competing in the Champions League next season.

Spurs Seeking Assurances Before Olmo Pursuit

North Londoners keen to clarify they are unlikely to have move hijacked

Tottenham could begin looking at the possibility of landing Olmo more seriously if they grow in confidence that they will not be facing huge competition from other European heavyweights to secure his services when the transfer window reopens for business, according to GMS sources.

It is understood that the 25-year-old talisman has been identified by Postecoglou as a creative influence who would fit seamlessly into his adaptable style of play and has the same intensity as the Greek-Australian tactician demands, while there is still time before he reaches his peak.

Olmo's arrival would result in Maddison facing stiff competition for the attacking midfield berth just a year on from his arrival in north London, with statistics highlighting that the Leipzig fan favourite has been delivering better figures in the final third of the pitch this season, but GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester United are also in the hunt for his signature.

Dani Olmo's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to James Maddison Dani Olmo James Maddison Percentage of successful take-ons 41.8 39.4 Progressive carries 3.31 2.77 Shots 2.86 2.41 Assists 0.38 0.36 Goals 0.30 0.21 Statistics correct as of 16/04/2024

Although it is too early to pinpoint whether Tottenham will work tirelessly to sign the Spain international, who still has three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket just shy of £155,000-per-week, it has emerged that he will only entertain embarking on a fresh challenge if his admirers have a desirable project and he understands the manager's vision.

Werner Move Puts Postecoglou in Strong Position to Sign Olmo

Tottenham already have strong relationship with Leipzig

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham's chances of winning the race for Olmo have been boosted as they already have a good relationship with Leipzig and have remained in touch since succeeding in signing Timo Werner on loan for the remainder of the season during the winter window.

Spurs agreed to cover the entirety of the forward's salary and negotiated a £15million buy clause when they held discussions with the Bundesliga giants during the early stages of 2024, and it has resulted in Postecoglou being aware that it would be easy to discuss a potential move for one of the key men at Red Bull Arena.

Tottenham are set to hold discussions over Werner, who has made his mark in his new surroundings by racking up five goal contributions in his first 13 outings, and they may look to initiate discussions to discover Olmo's availability at the same time as they aim to steal a march on other admirers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo has registered two or more key passes in six Bundesliga appearances this season, with his highest tally of three coming in RB Leipzig wins over Freiburg and Bochum, as well as a defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt

GMS sources recently revealed that the Lilywhites are increasingly likely to take advantage of the option to keep the Germany international on a permanent basis as they have been impressed with the way he has performed since his arrival, while he is happy to remain in the capital.

