Tottenham Hotspur are adamant that Dominic Solanke is eager to seal a big-money switch to Hotspur Way despite the north Londoners needing Bournemouth to lower their demands in order to facilitate the move ahead of the fast-approaching deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have been active in the transfer market, with Archie Gray becoming the most expensive addition to boss Ange Postecoglou's squad thanks to joining for up to £30million in the aftermath of Leeds United failing to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Timo Werner has also made a quickfire return to Tottenham after a fresh loan which includes an £8.5million purchase option was negotiated with RB Leipzig, ensuring they will not be left short of attacking options, but technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy are looking to recruit further firepower.

Spurs Confident Solanke is Eager to Make Switch

North Londoners hopeful of frontman pushing for Bournemouth exit

Tottenham are convinced that Solanke is keen to join before the August 30 deadline, according to GMS sources, but they will need to persuade Premier League rivals Bournemouth to accept a cut-price fee as they are unwilling to trigger the £65million release clause written into his contract.

The striker shone during the 2023/24 campaign, finding the back of the net 21 times as the Cherries steered clear of a potential relegation battle during Andoni Iraola's first season in the Vitality Stadium dugout, and his prolific form caught the eye of Postecoglou as he goes in search of reinforcements.

Although GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham value Solanke in the region of £50million, Richarlison remaining on the capital club's books heading into the final weeks of the transfer window is a significant problem as his departure would have raised a considerable amount of cash to reinvest in a replacement.

Dominic Solanke's statistics during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Richarlison Dominic Solanke Richarlison Shots 106 62 Shot-creating actions 79 34 Progressive passes 60 38 Key passes 39 15 Shots on target 35 25 Goals 19 11 Statistics correct as of 06/08/2024

Spurs' interest in the one-cap England international has grown over the last two months, and signing a frontman along with a creative midfielder and defender is deemed plausible, but they are aware that Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position as his £70,000-per-week contract still has three years to run.

Tottenham believe their best chance of landing Solanke is if he becomes restless and attempts to put pressure on his current employers to cash in, GMS sources have been told, but there was confidence at the start of the summer that he would not be willing to agitate for a fresh challenge.

Richarlison May Need to Exit to Free Up Cash

Postecoglou cannot put additional strain on wage bill

GMS sources have learned that Tottenham may not be in a position to acquire Solanke if they are unable to find a buyer for Richarlison as his arrival would put additional strain on their wage bill, meaning they cannot test Bournemouth's resolve with a formal offer in the coming days.

The Brazilian currently picks up £130,000-per-week when bonuses are met, having penned a lucrative contract when he joined from Everton, and Spurs would leave themselves in a precarious financial situation if they had him and Bournemouth's talisman on their books when the transfer window officially closes in a matter of weeks.

Tottenham could offer a lower amount than Solanke's release clause if the opportunity presents itself, GMS sources recently revealed, and the fee for the 26-year-old would include preferable payment terms in an attempt to get the deal over the line without having to break the bank.

