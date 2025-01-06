Tottenham Hotspur are on course to fast-track their plans to move for Angel Gomes and attempt to negotiate a deal which would see the Lille star head to Hotspur Way this month instead of attempting to tie him down to a pre-contract agreement, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has already been busy in the transfer market, having completed the £12.5million signing of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague, but he is eager to secure further reinforcements after finding his side languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League.

The Greek-Australian tactician, who made Dominic Solanke the most expensive arrival in Tottenham's history after sealing a £65million switch from domestic rivals Bournemouth in August, is working closely with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy as they seek improvements to the squad.

Spurs Looking into Mid-Season Gomes Swoop

North Londoners want to land England international this month

Tottenham are being kept in the loop over Gomes' situation at Lille, according to GMS sources, and could accelerate attempts to win the race for his signature by agreeing terms which would see him head to north London immediately instead of when his deal expires in the summer.

Spurs have an opportunity to tie the central midfielder down to a pre-contract agreement after he has entered the final six months of his commitment at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, which allows him to pocket in the region of £11,000-per-week, but that would result in him spending the remainder of the season in his current surroundings.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are eager to discover whether it would be possible to land Gomes sooner as Postecoglou is desperate for fresh options in the middle of the park, and they are poised to test Ligue 1 outfit Lille's resolve by making an enquiry in the coming weeks.

The England international, who has been described as 'phenomenal' by journalist Alex Turk, has been gaining widespread interest after his decision to hold off agreeing a new long-term contract has resulted in it becoming clear that he is open to embarking on a fresh challenge ahead of next season.

Although Tottenham are poised to ask Lille whether a mid-season switch to the capital would be possible, GMS sources have learned that they would be prepared to play the waiting game and sign him as a free agent in the summer if they are given indications that he will be going nowhere ahead of the February 3 deadline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes won three ground duels and made two tackles during Lille's Coupe de France clash with Lens last weekend

Gomes Fits Bill in Postecoglou's Midfield Hunt

Tactician only has modest budget to play with during winter window

GMS sources have been told that Postecoglou headed into the winter transfer window hopeful that Tottenham chairman Levy would consider spending cash on a new midfielder, and Gomes fits the bill as a modest budget has resulted in cut-price deals having to be explored after already acquiring Kinsky.

Spurs bolstered their midfield options with the additions of Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray in the summer, with the latter joining in a £30million switch from Leeds United, but falling adrift in the race for a European qualification spot has heightened the need to do business in the coming weeks.

Gomes is increasingly attractive to Tottenham as he could be included in their homegrown quota, GMS sources understand, and making a quick move for his services gives them a chance to beat other suitors to a deal as Manchester United are among the sides interested if he becomes a free agent.

Related Exclusive: Tottenham 'Facing Significant Blow' in Race to Sign £20m Defender Tottenham Hotspur are concerned that Manchester City's interest could force them to miss out on landing Abdukodir Khusanov

GMS sources recently revealed that the 24-year-old's preference is to bag a Premier League switch if he walks away from Lille, but the north Londoners will also need to be prepared to hand him a significant pay rise as he may be seeking a contract worth in the region of £150,000-per-week.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 06/01/2025