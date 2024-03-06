Highlights Tottenham Hotspur will consider lodging an offer for Ivan Toney if Arsenal and Chelsea are no longer interested when the summer transfer window opens.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is not keen on getting involved in a bidding war for Brentford's one-cap England international.

Tottenham are hopeful that Toney's price tag will decrease to less than £60million ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could up the ante in his attempts to lure Brentford striker Ivan Toney to Hotspur Way if London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea end their interest ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The former Celtic chief has already secured the services of Lucas Bergvall ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with the Swedish teenager set to join Spurs at the end of the season after a £8.5million deal was struck with Djurgardens despite Barcelona also fighting for his signature, but he is refusing to rest on his laurels.

Toney, who returned from an eight-month ban after admitting to 232 breaches of the Football Association's betting rules in January, has worked his way onto the radar of Tottenham and numerous other sides amid ongoing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

Spurs Keeping Tabs on Toney Ahead of Potential Summer Bid

Postecoglou Waiting to Discover if Chelsea and Arsenal Interest Will Remain

Tottenham will continue monitoring Toney's situation until the end of the season before potentially testing Brentford's resolve if it becomes clear that the stiff competition for his signature has dwindled by the time the transfer window reopens, according to GMS sources.

The Lilywhites are not interested in getting involved in a bidding war with Chelsea or Arsenal, but Postecoglou has been given hope of having a clear run at the one-cap England international as both clubs are currently looking at alternative options as they make preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Tottenham are not seeking a direct replacement for Harry Kane and may not commit to signing a striker in the summer, having seen their academy graduate seal a £100million switch to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich a matter of hours before the north Londoners got their season underway at Brentford, their stance may change if Toney's availability becomes clear.

Spurs are admirers of the 27-year-old and feel he would be a good fit for Postecoglou's plans, having seen him finish last season as the Premier League's third-highest scoring marksman, and GMS sources understand that they could enter negotiations if he is deemed gettable and his current employers are willing to cash in for £60million or less in the coming months.

Premier League top goalscorers for the 2022/23 campaign Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Statistics correct as of 06/03/2024

Tottenham are leaving their options open ahead of the summer, with them willing to strike a deal with Brentford if they feel the terms suit them, but Manchester United are in a similar situation as they may open discussions over a switch to Old Trafford if Toney is available at what is deemed to be a good price.

Toney Preparing to Seal Brentford Departure

Summer is Perfect Opportunity for Bees to Secure Lucrative Fee

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has conceded that Toney is likely to leave Brentford in the summer, according to The Athletic, which will come as a boost for Tottenham as they consider whether to eventually head to the negotiating table with a formal proposal.

The report suggests that the Bees did not receive any offers during the winter window, when the former Newcastle United frontman had a £100million price tag, but his contract being due to enter the final 12 months means it will be one of the final opportunities for the west Londoners to cash in.

Although it has emerged that Toney is not being viewed as a priority signing by Chelsea at this stage, giving Tottenham further optimism, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal remain keen on reaching an agreement with Brentford.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Premier League