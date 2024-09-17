Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on making Cristian Romero the highest earner at Hotspur Way as they are desperate to tie him down to a new contract ahead of La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid potentially looking to up the ante in their pursuit next summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou splashed the cash before the transfer window slammed shut last month, with Dominic Solanke being the most expensive addition to the squad thanks to Premier League rivals Bournemouth being tempted into accepting an offer worth up to £65million, and he has turned his attentions towards rewarding key men with fresh terms.

The Greek-Australian tactician is preparing to work with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy to ensure Romero, who has made 102 appearances since joining Tottenham from Atalanta, extends his stay and remains one of the first names on the team sheet in the seasons to come.

Spurs Expected to Initiate Talks with Romero

Argentina international on course to surpass Son at top of wage bill

Tottenham are expected to open discussions with Romero over a new contract as they are desperate to keep him out of Real Madrid's clutches, according to GMS sources, and he is poised to be handed a significant pay rise to in the region of £200,000-per-week if he is prepared to commit his long-term future to the north Londoners.

Negotiating fresh terms on that pay package would result in the World Cup-winning Argentina international surpassing captain Heung-min Son - who is on a deal which allows him to pocket £190,000 every seven days - and becoming the highest-paid member of Spurs' squad, underlining his importance to Postecoglou.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham are aware they need to address the situation, resulting in plans being put in place to open talks with Romero and his representatives over an improved contract as they bid to ensure his head is not turned by interest coming from Real Madrid.

Cristian Romero's season-by-season record at Tottenham Hotspur 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Appearances 30 34 34 4 Goals 1 0 5 1 Assists 0 1 0 0 Yellow cards 10 11 7 0 Sent off 1 2 1 0 Statistics correct as of 17/09/2024

The central defender is on course to enter the final two years of his £165,000-per-week deal at the end of the season, and the capital club are concerned that last term's Champions League winners will see that as an ideal opportunity to test their resolve with a formal offer if he is not convinced to put pen-to-paper.

Real Madrid are seriously considering making a fresh attempt to land Romero next year, GMS sources recently revealed, leading to Tottenham being fearful of being dragged into an uphill battle to persuade him to remain in his current surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge at the Bernabeu.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristian Romero has made 11 tackles and registered as many clearances during the early stages of the Premier League campaign

Lilywhites Ready to Set Big Romero Price Tag

North Londoners determined to deter Real Madrid from making bid

GMS sources have been told that Real Madrid's interest in Romero is genuine as they are eager to bolster their options at the heart of the backline within the next 12 months, but Tottenham will hold out for up to £100million as they attempt to deter the reigning La Liga champions from heading to the negotiating table.

The Lilywhites forked out more than £42million when they turned the now-26-year-old's loan switch from Atalanta into a permanent move in August 2022, and they would not entertain the possibility of accepting a bid which would fall short of allowing them to make a significant profit on the vice-captain in the upcoming transfer windows.

Tottenham would seek to price Romero at the top of the market after seeing Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi and Everton man Jarrad Branthwaite linked with big-money moves in recent weeks, GMS sources understand, but Real Madrid are still circling due to there being uncertainty over his long-term future.

