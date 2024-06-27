Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering allowing Jamie Donley to go out on loan after he has been pinpointed as a target by numerous sides.

Newly-promoted Championship outfit Oxford United are among the latest interested parties hoping to strike a deal for the teenager.

Ange Postecoglou will not entertain cashing in on Donley as he has been dubbed the next Harry Kane after shining at youth level.

Tottenham Hotspur are tempted to send up-and-coming frontman Jamie Donley out on loan after newly-promoted Championship side Oxford United became the latest outfit to show an interest in landing the Hotspur Way academy graduate ahead of the new season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will not be short of attacking options during the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign after wasting no time in negotiating a fresh loan deal which will see Timo Werner rejoin from RB Leipzig in an agreement which includes an £8.5million option to buy.

Lucas Bergvall will also link up with his new teammates for the first time when members of the Tottenham squad return for pre-season in the coming weeks, having made the move from Djurgardens after snubbing Barcelona's advances, but outgoings are expected ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30.

Spurs Seeking Assurances Before Allowing Donley Move

North Londoners cautious over teenager's destination

Tottenham are open-minded about sanctioning Donley's loan departure, according to GMS sources, but they will be cautious when it comes to deciding his landing spot as they are desperate to ensure that he will only seal a temporary move if there is a clear pathway for regular game time during the 2024/25 campaign.

The 19-year-old, who made his first four senior appearances for Spurs during Postecoglou's first term in the hot-seat, is on course to spend time away from his boyhood club for the first time as a number of suitors are keen to offer the chance to continue his development elsewhere.

GMS sources have been informed that Oxford, who are preparing for their first season in the second tier for 25 years after overcoming Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final last month, are among the newer interested parties keeping an eye on his situation before potentially pouncing.

Jamie Donley's statistics at Tottenham Hotspur Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 2 41 8 15 U18 Premier League 34 24 10 FA Youth Cup 6 2 0 UEFA Youth League 5 1 2 EFL Trophy 5 2 3 Premier League 3 0 0 Premier League 2 Play-offs 3 1 2 FA Cup 1 0 0 Statistics correct as of 27/06/2024

The second striker has not been short of admirers ahead of the fast-approaching new season, with a host of Football League clubs prepared to offer a route out of Tottenham for months, but Spurs are waiting to be convinced where he has the best chance of building on his impressive form at youth level.

Donley is highly-rated by Postecoglou, chairman Daniel Levy and other key personnel in north London, having chalked up 70 goal contributions in various age groups for the Lilywhites, and his current employers are in a strong position ahead of potential negotiations as he still has three years remaining on his contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamie Donley averaged a goal every 293 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League 2 campaign thanks to finding the back of the net six times over the course of 20 appearances

Postecoglou Unwilling to Sell Donley

Academy graduate has been likened to Kane

Although Tottenham are refusing to rule out the possibility of sanctioning Donley's temporary exit, GMS sources have learned that Postecoglou will not entertain cashing in as there is belief that he is a future starter for the senior squad after gaining comparisons to legendary frontman Harry Kane.

It is thought that the Lilywhites would be able to secure a significant fee if they made a U-turn on their stance ahead of the transfer deadline as Aston Villa youngster Omari Kellyman is on the verge of joining Chelsea for £19million, having previously featured in the same under-19 set-up as the teenager.

GMS sources have been told that many in the game consider Donley to be more of a guarantee to fulfil his potential at the very top level than the Stamford Bridge-bound youngster, while he also showed glimpses of what he can offer when he was handed limited first-team minutes during the 2023/24 campaign.

Although Tottenham are willing to offload their youth product on a temporary basis, Djed Spence is in danger of being forced to remain in his current surroundings as GMS sources recently revealed that the capital club have priced him out of a return to Serie A side Genoa after they refused to lower their demands.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore