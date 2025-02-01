Tottenham Hotspur are toying with the idea of making a last-minute attempt to lure Alejandro Garnacho to Hotspur Way despite facing competition from London rivals Chelsea for the Manchester United star as the winter transfer deadline edges closer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have been forced to move onto alternative targets after Mathys Tel rejected the opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge in the capital even though a £50million deal was agreed with Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich, leaving boss Ange Postecoglou in a desperate situation ahead of Monday's 11pm cut-off point.

Antonin Kinsky has been Tottenham's only acquisition since the turn of the year, thanks to the goalkeeper completing a £12.5million switch from Slavia Prague, but technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy have refused to rest on their laurels in the aftermath of being frustrated in their attempts to strengthen their options in attack.

Spurs Consider Last-Gasp Move for Garnacho

North Londoners eyeing Argentine after Tel disappointment

Tottenham have entered the race for Garnacho's signature and refused to rule out the possibility of attempting to beat Chelsea to an agreement, according to GMS sources, but there are doubts over whether they are prepared to meet Manchester United's demands at this stage of the transfer window.

Spurs' pursuit is complicated by the fact that the Argentina international still has three-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week, putting the Red Devils in a strong negotiating position ahead of potential last-gasp proposals, but Postecoglou is deliberating whether to test their resolve.

Manchester United have been waiting for Chelsea to make an offer as there is a belief that head coach Enzo Maresca still wants to pounce but, in a significant twist, GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham could look to beat their Premier League rivals as they go in search of an alternative to Tel.

Although Spurs and the Blues have opted against formalising their interest by lodging a formal proposal, despite being in a race against time, Red Devils chief Ruben Amorim is relaxed about the situation and will only sanction the winger's departure if a bid too good to turn down is tabled after showing no desperation to do business.

Tottenham and Chelsea will need to make an offer in the coming hours if they want to stand a chance of recruiting Garnacho as Manchester United are only prepared to part ways if they have enough time to line up a replacement, GMS sources have learned, but his desire to head to north London is uncertain at this stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho won eight ground duels and provided an assist during Manchester United's Europa League victory over FCSB in midweek

Levy Plotting Potential Garnacho Loan Swoop

Winger's current employers seeking big-money fee before deadline

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham chairman Levy is deliberating whether to attempt to negotiate an initial loan deal for Garnacho despite being aware that Manchester United are not interested in a temporary switch and remain adamant that it would take more than £60million to get the deal across the line.

Spurs' disappointment in being unable to recruit Tel came after also missing out on Randal Kolo Muani earlier this month, thanks to the France international choosing to join Juventus from reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season, resulting in Postecoglou scrambling for fresh attacking impetus from elsewhere.

Tottenham could look into securing Marcus Rashford if his wages can be subsidised and they come up short in the race for his Manchester United teammate, GMS sources understand, but the latter is higher on their list of targets and they are plotting a move despite the 20-year-old and his representatives showing an openness to heading to Chelsea.

GMS sources recently revealed that the Red Devils would not entertain any offers which come after Friday, due to fears of being unable to swoop for a replacement before the transfer window slams shut, but Spurs and their counterparts at Stamford Bridge are still threatening to test their resolve in the coming hours.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 01/02/2025