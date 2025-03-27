Tottenham Hotspur remain hopeful of being able to sign Tyler Dibling for less than his lucrative price tag after chairman Daniel Levy has made it his personal mission to lure the Southampton star to Hotspur Way during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Spurs will have to fork out £20.9million to tie Kevin Danso down to a permanent deal, having included an obligation to buy in the terms of the central defender's mid-season loan switch from Lens, boss Ange Postecoglou is eager to bolster his options in the final third of the pitch ahead of next term.

There will be an opportunity to keep Mathys Tel on board, thanks to having an option to purchase him for £45million from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich, but Levy has wasted no time in attempting to steal a march on other suitors when it comes to attempting to win the race for Dibling's signature.

Spurs Have Chance to Negotiate Dibling Deal

Teenager's initial valuation on course to drop ahead of summer

Tottenham could sign Dibling for slightly more than £50million even though that is significantly short of Southampton's asking price, according to GMS sources, and Levy has been playing a leading role in the pursuit of an agreement after working on a deal for a number of weeks.

Although Spurs' domestic counterparts have confirmed plans to demand £100million for the 19-year-old's signature, having seen him enjoy a breakthrough season in the Premier League, there remains confidence that there is room for negotiation as the summer transfer window edges closer.

GMS sources have been informed that Southampton have set the bar so high as there is an awareness that Tottenham and other admirers will try to drive down the price, and insisting that it could take up to nine figures to acquire his services will result in them having a better chance of securing their true valuation.

Levy has been looking to use the fact that the winger has only two years remaining on his £5,000-per-week contract to Spurs' advantage, while it has been acknowledged that Saints' demands are likely to drop if they are unable to pull off a great escape and maintain their top flight status.

Tottenham and Manchester United could still be priced out of a move for Dibling as they are not convinced that they should pay more than £40million and have already ruled out spending close to double that figure, GMS sources have learned, but interest from north London is refusing to go away and they want to tempt Southampton into agreeing terms.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling won 15 ground duels and registered five successful dribble attempts during Southampton's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month

Dibling Open to Sealing North London Switch

Negotiating personal terms with winger will not be problematic

GMS sources have been told that Dibling is open to completing a switch to Tottenham and would be satisfied with the pay package on offer in the capital, but Levy has been involved in negotiations since the winter transfer window and has found it difficult trying to convince Southampton to cash in.

The England under-21 international has been described as 'incredible' by Saints boss Ivan Juric, having broken through as one of the Premier League's most exciting talents this season, but the initial £100million asking price is off-putting for interested parties and Spurs are assessing their next move.

Although Tottenham and Manchester United are the most likely Premier League sides to lodge a formal offer in the coming months, with the latter looking at Dibling more seriously since missing out on Geovany Quenda, GMS sources understand that both clubs are unwilling to meet that valuation due to more developed alternatives being available for a cheaper fee.

Southampton are not the only domestic counterparts that Spurs are looking to raid in the summer as GMS sources recently revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes has remained on Postecoglou's radar for close to 12 months and could be the subject of a bid.

