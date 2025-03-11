Tottenham Hotspur could make a fresh attempt to sign Dusan Vlahovic after Juventus have indicated that the long-term Hotspur Way target will be put on the market for a bargain fee when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Dominic Solanke became Spurs' club-record acquisition when he completed a £65million switch from Premier League rivals Bournemouth in August, boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to make his side more of an attacking force ahead of his third campaign in the hot-seat.

Mathys Tel could be acquired on a permanent basis, thanks to his initial loan move from Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich including a £45million option to buy, but Tottenham are refusing to rule out the possibility of bringing in another centre forward when the opportunity arises in the coming months.

Spurs May Win Race for Bargain Vlahovic Deal

Serbia international's valuation has dropped ahead of summer

Tottenham could make a cut-price move for Vlahovic when Postecoglou goes in search of additional firepower in the summer, according to GMS sources, as Juventus have decided that they will listen to offers at a reduced rate after being unable to convince him to sign a new contract.

The striker is on course to enter the final 12 months of his deal, which allows him to pocket in the region of £315,000-per-week, when the transfer window reopens and that has resulted in his current employers being concerned that they may see him head through the exit door as a free agent at the end of the next season if they do not cash in.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham have considered attempting to lure Vlahovic to north London and, after seeing him rack up 16 goal contributions this season, suggestions that he could be secured for a fee as low as £25million has made him an even more attractive option.

Spurs were beaten to the Serbia international's signature when he joined Juventus from domestic counterparts Fiorentina for £66.6million in January 2022, but he has remained on their radar and there is poised to be an opportunity to pounce for a fraction of the price in the coming months.

Although the Bianconeri are seeking £35million for Vlahovic, GMS sources have learned that he could be allowed to join Tottenham or another admirer for less than that figure as senior figures in his current surroundings have conceded it is an ambitious valuation when there is so little time left on his contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has been averaging a goal every 165 minutes in Serie A this season

Postecoglou Facing Competition for Vlahovic

Host of Premier League rivals alerted to marksman's availability

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham are at risk of facing stiff competition for Vlahovic's services if they choose to head to the negotiating table as Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton have also shown interest to varying degrees and may reignite their pursuit due to his availability.

Postecoglou and members of Spurs' recruitment department are aware that they could find themselves dragged into a bidding war for the 25-year-old, who has been described as 'world-class' by Bologna chief Vincenzo Italiano, after Juventus' reduced demands have put suitors on red alert.

Tottenham have discovered that Vlahovic is further than ever from signing a new contract at Juventus, GMS sources understand, and head coach Thiago Motta is intending to bring in a replacement after also being impressed with Randal Kolo Muani's impact since his mid-season loan arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

GMS sources recently revealed that Spurs are not on course to seal Harry Kane's return in the summer as he is expected to remain at Bayern Munich, resulting in Postecoglou assessing his options and contemplating the best way to make his side more formidable in attack heading into next term.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 11/03/2025

