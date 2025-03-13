Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on striking a summer deal for Roony Bardghji after deciding to monitor the Copenhagen star's situation as boss Ange Postecoglou seeks to lure more up-and-coming talent to Hotspur Way when the transfer window reopens for business, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Mathys Tel became the latest teenager to join Spurs, with the initial loan including a £45million option to buy after an agreement was reached with Bayern Munich a matter of hours before the winter deadline, but plans have been put in place to secure further highly-rated youngsters when the next opportunity arises.

Although Tottenham are already aware that they will have to fork out £20.9million for Kevin Danso in the coming months, thanks to there being an obligation to make his temporary switch from Lens permanent, Postecoglou is working closely with technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy to identify more hidden gems.

Spurs Have Strong Bond with Bardghji Agents

North Londoners hoping to fight off competition for 19-year-old

Tottenham are aiming to beat Premier League rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United to the signing of Bardghji, according to GMS sources, and members of the north Londoners' recruitment department hope their good relationship with his agency will give them the edge if there is a bidding war when the transfer window reopens.

The wide forward has been identified by Spurs as their next Lucas Bergvall - who joined in a switch worth £8.5million from Djurgardens last year - after playing alongside the central midfielder for Sweden's under-21 side, and he has shown plenty of potential since breaking into Copenhagen's senior squad.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham will have an opportunity to land Bardghji for well under £10million during the summer as his contract is due to expire at the end of 2025 and his current employers want to avoid a situation where he walks away from the Parken Stadium as a free agent in the coming months.

The 19-year-old has been described as an 'outrageous talent' by scout Jacek Kulig and is firmly on Postecoglou's radar as he looks to give more highly-rated prospects a chance to earn their stripes in north London after also negotiating deals for Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Min-hyeok Yang when they were teenagers last year.

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Bardghji's situation due to an awareness that he is in line to be available for a cut-price fee, GMS sources have learned, but reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle have adopted a similar stance and are threatening to provide the capital club with competition for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roony Bardghji made three key passes when he was handed a 32-minute outing as Copenhagen lost to Manchester City in the Champions League 12 months ago

Postecoglou Not Deterred by Bardghji's Injury

Wide forward has been out of action with serious knee problem

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham have not been deterred in their pursuit despite Bardghji being on the sidelines since May with a serious injury as there is confidence that he can be bought at good value and still has plenty of potential waiting to be unlocked when he makes a full recovery.

The Superliga title-winner is poised to miss Copenhagen's UEFA Conference League round of 16 second leg tie against Chelsea on Thursday, having been ruled out for up to 12 months due to sustaining a knee problem last year, but he is edging towards making a comeback after working hard behind the scenes.

Although Tottenham are hoping that they can take advantage of their bond with Bardghji's representatives, GMS sources understand that Manchester City have had an eye on him in order to assess whether he is capable of reaching their level and Newcastle have a serious interest as they seek an exciting addition on the right-hand side of their attack.

Postecoglou is also looking to strengthen his options in other areas of the pitch and GMS sources recently revealed that the Greek-Australian tactician will have a golden opportunity to sign Dusan Vlahovic for a cut-price fee in the summer as Juventus have turned their attentions towards cashing in on the striker.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/03/2025

