Highlights Tottenham Hotspur have been given hope of acquiring Viktor Gyokeres without having to trigger the release clause written into his Sporting contract.

Jonathan David and Ivan Toney have been pinpointed as alternative striker targets as Ange Postecoglou looks to make two attacking signings.

Spurs could up the ante in their pursuit of Eberechi Eze in the coming weeks as the Crystal Palace playmaker has time to evaluate his future after returning from Euro 2024.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could boost his chances of luring two attackers to Hotspur Way during the remainder of the summer transfer window if he makes a move for Viktor Gyokeres as the Sporting star may be available for less than his initial price tag, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have not been afraid to splash the cash ahead of the fast-approaching Premier League campaign, with Archie Gray sealing a £30million switch from Leeds United, but the north Londoners have the opportunity to draft in further fresh faces ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Postecoglou, who has also seen Timo Werner make a quickfire return and Lucas Bergvall join in a £8.5million deal from Djurgardens after an agreement was reached earlier this year, is working with chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange to step up the recruitment drive.

Spurs Hopeful of Striking Bargain Deal for Gyokeres

North Londoners may not be forced to trigger release clause

Tottenham have been given hope of being able to sign Gyokeres for a cut-price fee as there is growing confidence that he could be available for a cheaper price than had been expected, according to GMS sources, and that would aid Postecoglou in his quest to make two attacking signings before the transfer window slams shut.

The Sweden international has a release clause worth in the region of £84million written into his Sporting contract, having had the buyout figure included when he joined the Portuguese giants from Coventry City 12 months ago, but Spurs may not have to fork out such a lucrative sum in order to land the striker.

GMS sources have been informed that Tottenham could make a surprise move for Gyokeres if assurances are given that he can be acquired at a bargain price despite scoring 43 goals during his debut season at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, resulting in Richarlison's future on the north Londoners' books being in danger.

Viktor Gyokeres' statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Richarlison Viktor Gyokeres Richarlison Percentage of aerial duels won 49.2 30.5 Percentage of shots on target 48.6 40.3 Shot-creating actions 4.07 2.05 Goals 0.90 0.66 Assists 0.31 0.24 Statistics correct as of 17/07/2024

Postecoglou is open to cashing in on the Brazil international, who has been gaining interest from Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al-Hilal, but there is a possibility that he will give the former Everton marksman a chance to compete with an incoming frontman for a regular starting berth if he remains in the capital.

Although Gyokeres is firmly on Tottenham's radar, GMS sources have learned that they are still considering Lille's Jonathan David and Brentford talisman Ivan Toney as they are almost guaranteed to leave their current surroundings due to entering the final 12 months of their respective contracts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney has scored two goals over the course of five appearances against Tottenham Hotspur, but he has not come out on the winning side on any occasions

Postecoglou Could Up Ante for Eze in Coming Weeks

England international has time to assess his future

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham could see the coming weeks as an ideal opportunity to pounce for Eberechi Eze as, having played a role in England reaching the Euro 2024 final, the Crystal Palace playmaker is in a position to listen to offers and consider his future ahead of returning for pre-season.

Spurs are expected to attempt to discover the true potential of being able to strike a deal during the period where he has been given time to recover from representing his country on the international stage before returning to his current employers in preparation for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

But Tottenham are keeping their options open and have other wide forwards on their shortlist instead of solely focusing on securing Eze's signature, with GMS sources understanding that Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto and Rennes' Desire Doue have been pinpointed as possible acquisitions.

Postecoglou has warned Levy and Lange that it is vital for at least one attacker to head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, preferably ahead of the season getting underway with a trip to newly-promoted Leicester City on August 19, but the ideal plan is to land two attackers to provide current members of the squad with stiff competition.

Spurs have been handed a major boost ahead of potentially heading to the negotiating table for Neto as GMS sources recently revealed that the capital club have the edge over Newcastle United in the race for his signature thanks to being able to offer European action and his preference to relocate to London.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt