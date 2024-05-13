Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in reuniting with Kyle Walker-Peters as they look to ensure they meet the Premier League's homegrown quota guidelines.

Southampton will be forced to sell the right-back if they are unable to seal promotion to the top flight via the Championship play-offs.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Walker-Peters could be a shrewd investment ahead of Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge.

Tottenham Hotspur upping the ante in their pursuit of Kyle Walker-Peters could be a 'good idea' as his return to Hotspur Way would boost the north Londoners' homegrown quota, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Southampton star will have to answer a 'big question' before making a final decision over his future.

Ange Postecoglou registered the 20th win of his Spurs reign thanks to sealing a 2-1 victory over Burnley last weekend, and the Greek-Australian tactician has begun making plans with sporting director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy ahead of the summer window opening for business.

Walker-Peters already has an affinity with the Tottenham fanbase after coming through the club's ranks and making 24 senior appearances before heading to the south coast for a fresh challenge, but a move back to familiar surroundings could be on the cards as preparations for the 2024/25 campaign are put in place.

Spurs Contemplating Handing Walker-Peters Return to North London

Tottenham are considering handing Walker-Peters a route back to north London in the summer, according to talkSPORT, as he fits the attack-minded full-back profile Postecoglou wants to draft in as cover for Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie ahead of his second season in the capital club's dugout.

The report suggests that Southampton will be forced to sell the 27-year-old if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs as he is preparing to enter the final 12 months of his £20,000-per-week contract, and the second tier outfit do not want to risk seeing him walk away as a free agent at the end of next term.

Saints were open to selling Walker-Peters for £30million during the early stages of 2024, when Tottenham's rivals Chelsea were circling for his signature, but he ended up remaining at St Mary's and has played a pivotal role in Russell Martin's side challenging for an immediate return to the top flight.

Kyle Walker-Peters' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Pedro Porro Kyle Walker-Peters Pedro Porro Pass completion percentage 89.7 75.8 Percentage of dribblers tackled 64.7 52.2 Progressive passes 7.11 5.54 Passes into the final third 5.69 3.82 Interceptions 1.14 0.98 Statistics correct as of 13/05/2024

Reputable talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook previously told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton did not receive any bids for the two-cap England international in the aftermath of their relegation to the Championship last season, but West Ham United were among the sides contemplating whether to pounce during the winter window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kyle Walker-Peters made six tackles during Southampton's 2-1 win over Coventry City last month, which is his highest tally in a single Championship appearance this season

Dean Jones - Postecoglou Move for Walker-Peters Could be Intelligent

Jones believes that Walker-Peters has worked his way onto Tottenham's radar as Postecoglou needs to ensure he meets the Premier League's homegrown quota guidelines ahead of next season, while he would add much-needed depth if the north Londoners want to become a force in continental action.

But the respected journalist feels that the right-back needs to seriously think about whether a return to his boyhood club would benefit his career as he would be in line to secure less game time until he proves he deserves to be ahead of the likes of Porro and Emerson Royal in the pecking order.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is definitely something interesting in the rumours about Spurs targeting Kyle Walker-Peters for the summer window, and the reason I am taking it seriously is because of this need they have for homegrown or home-trained players. "When you look at Spurs' squad, if they are going to develop as a serious European side, they need to get depth in there that fills all the criteria needed for an elite modern day squad build. At the moment, they don’t have that, but bringing players like Walker-Peters back into the building really could be seen as a good idea. "The big question would then need to be answered by the player. Is he happy to be back at the club to tick boxes? Would he believe in himself enough to join for that reason but then actually push for a place in the team?"

Saudi Arabian Title Winners Confident of Landing Richarlison

Newly-crowned Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal are privately confident that they will succeed in luring Richarlison away from Tottenham before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway, according to MailOnline, despite being frustrated when they made initial enquiries over his availability during the winter transfer window.

The report suggests that a formal approach has not been made for the Brazil international, who has been on Spurs' books since completing a £60million switch from Everton close to two years ago, but the north Londoners are expected to listen to offers as Postecoglou is planning to oversee a significant overhaul of his squad.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored