Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero is increasingly likely to seek a move to Real Madrid if the reigning La Liga and Champions League winners up the ante in their pursuit and attempt to lure him away from Hotspur Way at the end of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have done business with the Spanish heavyweights in the past, with Gareth Bale breaking the world-record transfer fee by completing an £85.3million switch to the Bernabeu 12 months after Luka Modric headed in the same direction, and boss Ange Postecoglou is in serious danger of his squad being raided.

Although Romero is poised to miss Tottenham's clashes with Galatasaray and Ipswich Town this week, thanks to suffering a toe problem during the win over Aston Villa last time out, he is on Real Madrid's radar as a potential recruit as they put plans in place to splash the cash on reinforcements in 2025.

Romero Threatening to Seek Switch to La Liga

Argentina international keen on potential Real Madrid move

Romero is very likely to push for a big-money transfer to Real Madrid if they come calling for his signature next summer, according to GMS sources, and the prospect of potentially embarking on a fresh challenge in the Spanish capital has resulted in Tottenham having to remain patient in their attempts to tie him down to a new contract.

Spurs are in a strong negotiating position as the Argentina international still has more than two-and-a-half years remaining on a deal which allows him to pocket £165,000-per-week, but they have been determined to reward him with fresh terms due to being a key component of Postecoglou's plans.

GMS sources have been informed that Real Madrid showing intent to land Romero would be enough to persuade him to hold off putting pen-to-paper, which comes as a significant blow for the north Londoners, and the La Liga title-chasers have been long-term admirers as their interest was confirmed during the latter stages of last season.

The central defender completed a permanent move worth close to £43million from Atalanta in August 2022, having spent the previous campaign on loan from the Serie A outfit, and Spurs are desperate to keep him out of his suitors' clutches as they go in search of ending their lengthy wait for silverware.

But Real Madrid have pinpointed Romero as a more attainable option than Arsenal's William Saliba, GMS sources have learned, and Tottenham are at risk of facing a fight to keep him on board despite head coach Carlo Ancelotti and other key figures at the Bernabeu scouring the market for potential alternatives.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristian Romero has been averaging 2.7 clearances and 2.5 tackles per Premier League outing this season

Spurs Open to Making Romero Leading Earner

Defender would join Son at top of north Londoners' wage bill

GMS sources have been told that Tottenham would be willing to make Romero the joint-highest earner on the club's books in order to persuade him to remain in his current surroundings instead of jumping at the opportunity to seal a switch to Real Madrid ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Heung-min Son is on the most lucrative contract at Spurs, thanks to getting his hands on £190,000 every seven days, but the north Londoners' vice-captain would be on course to join him at the top of the wage bill and leapfrog James Maddison in the process if he can be convinced to pen a new deal.

Tottenham remain hopeful that Romero will choose to sign on the dotted line, GMS sources understand, but his refusal to rule out the possibility of joining Real Madrid is resulting in them having to remain patient and it has developed into a situation which could drag on for a number of months.

Related Exclusive: £150,000-a-Week Tottenham Target 'Wants Premier League Move' Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Angel Gomes after he is leaning towards seeking a move to the Premier League

Although GMS sources recently revealed that Real Madrid were put off making a formal offer for Romero when Spurs slapped a £150million price tag on him after enquiries were made during the summer, they are threatening to test the capital club's resolve with an offer at the end of the campaign.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/11/2024