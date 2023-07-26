Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bring in reinforcements during the summer transfer window, but Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has named one player who could now leave the club, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After Ange Postecoglou was appointed earlier in the year, the Australian will want to bring in players who can fit his system.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Latest

The North London club have acted fast in the transfer window after their difficult season in the Premier League, failing to qualify for European football.

So far, Spurs have signed Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon, and James Maddison, whilst also completing the permanent deals of Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro, who spent the last campaign on loan at Hotspur Way.

In terms of outgoings, Harry Winks has signed for Leicester City and Lucas Moura has left the club following the expiration of his contract.

Postecoglou plays a specific way which is heavily based on possession football, so there's no doubt he will be looking for a specific profile of player this summer.

Understandably, when players join the club, some will have to leave, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see a bit of a reshuffle in defence.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have held talks to sign both Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

What has Taylor said about Tottenham?

Taylor has suggested that Davinson Sanchez, who signed for Spurs for a fee of £42m, is a player who is attracting plenty of interest.

The journalist hints that he could be one to depart in the summer transfer window, with Van de Ven and Tapsoba likely to come in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "That said, there's probably going to be some outgoings at Spurs as well. It's just how Ange Postecoglou views it.

"If he sticks with a back four, then I don't think they'll need more than those two [Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba], but if they're going to go to a back three at some point then maybe they might want to look again.

"Obviously, Clement Lenglet left following his loan from Barcelona. Then there is Davinson Sanchez who is attracting very strong interest. Joe Rodon as well is likely to depart.

"So yeah, I do expect those two to be the ones to come in."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Tottenham?

Regardless of what happens in terms of the majority of incomings or outgoings, the main priority for Tottenham will be to try and keep hold of Harry Kane.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Kane could be gone in a matter of days after it was revealed that the north London club could cash in during the summer transfer window.

Spurs are reportedly holding out for £100m for their talisman, but with a year left on his deal, it certainly won't be easy.

The focus could now shift to finding a replacement for the England international, and Postecoglou will be hoping he's allowed the majority of the funds from the sale of Kane to do so.