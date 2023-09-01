Tottenham Hotspur fans may have been hoping for a couple of surprises on deadline day, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on any potential late business.

It's been an impressive window for Spurs so far, but they may have hoped to offload some deadwood.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Latest

The likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, and Guglielmo Vicario have arrived at Hotspur Way this summer, significantly strengthening Ange Postecoglou's squad in multiple areas. However, the north London club still have plenty of players who have barely been involved since the Premier League began. Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, and Eric Dier, are among the players who are yet to put on a Spurs shirt this term. After losing Harry Kane earlier in the window, Spurs fans may have been hoping to see a new striker arrive through the door. However, Postecoglou appears to be going in a different direction.

Sky Sports reporter Bridge previously told GIVEMESPORT that Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson was one step away from completing a move to Spurs. The Welsh international has travelled to north London to complete a medical, and looks set to sign on the dotted line. Johnson has primarily been utilised as a winger during his career, hinting that Spurs might not play with a natural striker for the remainder of the season. Richarlison is a player capable of playing through the middle, but he's also been used out wide for large parts of his time as a footballer.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Bridge has provided an update on whether we could see some late business from Postecoglou and his recruitment team.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Bridge said about Tottenham?

Bridge has suggested that we might not see any more incomings from Spurs after completing a deal to sign Johnson. The reporter adds that due to being unable to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Lloris, Dier, and Ndombele, the Lilywhites are unlikely to press ahead for more additions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Unless anything major happens last minute, I think Brennan Johnson will be the only incoming for Tottenham this transfer deadline day. A big reason for no more new additions has been Tottenham being unable to sell Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Hugo Lloris, to name but a few. They all look to be staying at the club as it stands."